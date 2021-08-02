‘An inspiring weekend’ – over 18,000 people jabbed at walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics

Over 18,000 people were jabbed at the Covid-19 vaccination clinics that were open over the bank holiday weekend, according to HSE boss Paul Reid.

Forty mass vaccination centres were open across the country for walk-ins over the weekend, with 26 remaining open today.

Mr Reid said it was “an inspiring weekend” as anyone over the age of 16 could pop into a centre for a jab without having registered.

Half of those who attended a clinic over the weekend were 16 or 17-years-old.

"An inspiring weekend for the vaccination programme,” Mr Reid said. “Over 18,000 people have availed of walk-In centres so far.

"Continuing today in 26 locations. People of all ages attending, 50pc aged 16-17 years old and 64pc 19 or under. Approx. 2.1m vaccines administered in just 6 weeks.”

Although the walk-in clinics were originally only planned for this bank holiday weekend, Mr Reid said they will consider doing them again as they have been so successful.

When asked about the possible future closure of mass vaccination centres by RTÉ News as 87pc of the adult population are partially vaccinated and almost 76pc are fully vaccinated, Mr Reid said towards winter there will no longer be 43 mass vaccination centres.

He added that the HSE is looking ahead to how it will administer booster Covid-19 vaccines, and that it will likely be done in conjunction with the flu vaccine.