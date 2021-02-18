| 8.2°C Dublin

An all-vaccine explainer – everything you need to know about the new jabs on the horizon

  • With more vaccines on the horizon, inoculation process may soon be ramped up
  • There are hopes that Ireland could be in line for around one million doses of vaccines per month between April and June
Syringes are filled with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo, Sweden. Photo: TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via Reuters Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

IRELAND is on course for a fourth Covid-19 vaccine, at some stage next month or in April, if the Johnson & Johnson jab is approved.

Already Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines are available here.

Despite the constraints on supply, it’s a situation we could not have imagined last spring, when expectations that even one vaccine might be available were tempered.

