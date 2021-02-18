IRELAND is on course for a fourth Covid-19 vaccine, at some stage next month or in April, if the Johnson & Johnson jab is approved.

Already Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines are available here.

Despite the constraints on supply, it’s a situation we could not have imagined last spring, when expectations that even one vaccine might be available were tempered.

There are even more possible vaccines on the near horizon to add to the armoury. That said, most of those may not be available until the end of the year.

Read More

However, there are hopes that Ireland could be in line for around one million doses of vaccines per month between April and June, which would significantly ramp up the proportion of the population protected.

The European Commission has advanced purchase agreements for more vaccines which are in various stages of development:

CureVac

There is a contract for around 225 million doses of the CureVac vaccine, with an option for another 180 million doses to be supplied to EU member states when it is proven to be safe and effective against Covid-19.

Member states can also decide to donate the vaccine to lower and middle-income countries or redirect it to other European countries.

It launched its phase-three trial in December and results are due soon. It has also teamed up with another company, Bayer, to increase production of the vaccines. It is unlikely to be available until the end of this year.

Sanofi-GSK

The plan is for the EU to purchase 300 million doses of this vaccine. However, trial results in early December did not match expectations when the response from older people was disappointing.

The hope was to have it approved by the second half of the year.

Clinical trials are ongoing and it is not expected to be available until the end of this year.

Novavax

Exploratory talks have been concluded to purchase Novavax vaccines. It is still unclear when the manufacturers will be ready to submit an application to the regulator for approval, but they could be the next to do so.

There could then be a gap in approvals for several months.

The envisaged contract for this vaccine would provide 100 million doses initially, followed by another 100 million. In trials, the vaccine has been shown to be 89.3pc effective. It is given in two doses.

Preliminary analysis showed it was 85.6pc effective against the more infectious UK variant of the virus which now accounts for 90pc of cases here. It also showed good coverage against the South African virus strain. The European Medicines Agency is doing a rolling review of the vaccine trial results.

Valneva

Exploratory talks have also finished on the purchase of 30 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with the option of another 30 million. The French company expects the vaccine to be available at the end of this year. It is still in clinical trials.

It can be kept in a normal fridge, making it easy to roll out.

Vaccine outlook

The Government is hopeful of getting around one million vaccines per month over April, May and June. Most of these would be two-dose vaccines, so one-million per month would cover 500,000 people.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which could be approved in the coming weeks, is a single-dose jab.