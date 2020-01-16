'Amira is a prisoner in hospital, she should be at home with her family' - Mother in battle to bring paralysed daughter home

Amira Rauf, from Ballinabrannagh, Co Carlow, survived a nightmare smash in November 2018 near Stradbally, but her injuries left her paralysed from the neck down.

She has been cared for in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin since and needs a ventilator to breathe.

Her family kept a bedside vigil as she fought for her life and they recently celebrated Christmas with her in her ward.

"I feel that Amira is a prisoner in hospital," said her mother Caroline. "She should be at home with her family."

The cheerful little girl has also suffered cardiac arrests and since August has been fitted with a tracheostomy, an artificial opening into the windpipe to help deliver oxygen to her lungs.

The complexity of her injuries means her family, including her brother Rhys (8), are facing major hurdles in their bid to bring her home.

"We have enough money through massive fund-raising to pay for a private home-care package," said her mother.

"A GoFundMe page was set up and there has been various events where people have done sponsored runs and other appeals for funds.

"I don't know how much is there, but there is a lot."

However, the HSE medical team has so far been reluctant to release her home in light of her huge needs with a privately funded package.

Support would need be very intensive and expensive.

Amira will need round-the-clock care.

There is no suitable rehabilitation available in Ireland for a child who has such as disability and has a tracheostomy.

She may have to go to a specialist centre in the UK to get the kind of support she needs.

This would be another heart-breaking wrench for her devoted family.

"I don't need a home-care package from the HSE," said her mother. "We have enough funds and she will receive compensation arising out of the accident due to her injuries."

Amira can no longer speak and she is fed through a thin tube passed through her nose down into the stomach.

She receives physiotherapy, and play and music therapy.

Her family hope that the darkest days are behind them at this stage, although they are aware of many barriers ahead for the courageous youngster.

A spokeswoman for Children's Health Ireland (CHI), which oversees Temple Street and the other two children's hospitals, said it is committed to patient safety being at the centre of all the treatment and care for patients.

"When a child has complex medical needs this requires a shared care approach between the consultants and other relevant healthcare professionals," said the spokeswoman.

"Each patient's care plan is discussed as part of a multi- disciplinary team meeting. They are guided by the best clinical outcome for the patient.

"If the child's condition does not require them to be in an acute hospital, they are best cared for at home with appropriate community supports for complex medical needs.

"CHI supports a home-care budget by the HSE with clear processes surrounding the application process which will help to eliminate the need for protracted negotiations by parents during what is a stressful and difficult time."

Irish Independent