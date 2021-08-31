Amid Delta surge, should young children wear masks in school?

WILL it be a Covid-19 surge or a spike? Most now agree that schools will see a rise in cases of the virus in the coming weeks. But it is unclear how high and for how long.

So, even as a temporary measure, should children in primary school be wearing face masks as a protection from the highly infectious Delta variant?

Trinity College’s Professor Luke O’Neill has reignited the debate, saying they could help reduce the chains of transmission among young children. So why have health chiefs said no up to now?

Benefits and risks

Currently face coverings are not recommended in this country for children under the age of 13 unless they are in secondary school.

Face masks are mandatory in secondary school but even when vaccination levels were low and cases high earlier this year it was decided not to extend them to primary level.

Expert report

The decision was made in March on foot of a review by the watchdog, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa). It advised the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on reducing the minimum age of mask wearing after reviewing evidence available at that point. It concluded the benefit of wearing a mask was likely to be small.

Young children may find it difficult to keep the face mask on for so many hours of the school day.

It said any decision to require or recommend face-mask use in children must be balanced against perceived disadvantages associated with their use, for example, potential effects on communication and those with poorer oral literacy skills.

Delta risk

The last review included last spring’s return to school amid fears the Alpha variant would see a big increase in infection. However, for much of that time the country was in lockdown, including public transport capacity limits, which helped protect schools.

The Delta variant, which is much easier to catch, has now taken over and under-12s are the only group for whom there is no Covid-19 vaccine.

Professor Emer Shelley, Dean of Public Health at the Royal College of Physicians, said yesterday transmission of the virus in schools in the last academic year was low. “As more and more teachers and the population are vaccinated there will be a lower level of infection in the community,” she pointed out.

It is essential that schools implement measures such as ventilation and installing CO2 monitors to measure air quality, she added.

“It seems counterintuitive that as the country is going back to some form of normality… that face mask wearing for young children would be introduced,” she said.

There might be some exceptions: if there was a child in a class whose immune system is lower as a result of transplantation, for instance, pupils could wear a mask, Prof Shelley said.

Other countries

Mask wearing by primary level children differs around Europe. In France it applies to children over 11 years.

In Spain they are obligatory for over-sixes if a 1.5m distance cannot be maintained.

In the United States the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors from junior infants classes.

In England even the requirements for secondary and college students to wear masks have been ended.

Next step

The debate is not yet over in this country. Hiqa confirmed to the Irish Independent yesterday that it has been asked by Nphet to do another review of the evidence in relation to the minimum age for wearing face masks and provide advice on whether the current minimum age should be reduced.

It is expected in September and will be sent to Nphet which will examine its recommendations.