| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Amid Delta surge, should young children wear masks in school?

They are mandatory in secondary schools, but public health chiefs previously ruled that there are disadvantages to younger children wearing face masks for extended periods

Trinity professor Luke O'Neill. Photo: Ruth Medjber Expand

Close

Trinity professor Luke O'Neill. Photo: Ruth Medjber

Trinity professor Luke O'Neill. Photo: Ruth Medjber

Trinity professor Luke O'Neill. Photo: Ruth Medjber

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

WILL it be a Covid-19 surge or a spike? Most now agree that schools will see a rise in cases of the virus in the coming weeks. But it is unclear how high and for how long.

So, even as a temporary measure, should children in primary school be wearing face masks as a protection from the highly infectious Delta variant?

Trinity College’s Professor Luke O’Neill has reignited the debate, saying they could help reduce the chains of transmission among young children. So why have health chiefs said no up to now?

Related topics

More On Nphet

Most Watched

Privacy