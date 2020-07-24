Ambulance 'seemed to take lifetime' to reach tragic racer - sister tells inquest

The sister of a man who collapsed and died after an endurance race told his inquest it "felt like a lifetime" for the ambulance to arrive.

Businessman JP Duffy (54), from Bunnacranagh, Curry, Co Sligo, died of a heart attack at the home of his sister Pearl Whitaker after withdrawing from the Westport Sea2Summit event last November 9.

His inquest heard that an ambulance took 18 minutes to arrive at Ms Whitaker's home at Westport Quay after a 999 call.

"We had to wait for what felt like a lifetime," she said.

Tragically, race organisers told the Herald that four ambulances and a doctor were in Westport but were not made aware of Mr Duffy's collapse.

Race director Paul O'Brien expressed his sympathy on behalf of Westport Sea2Summit.

"Tragically on this occasion, Mr Duffy withdrew from the race and didn't notify any marshal he was unwell," he said.

"We had four ambulances in the area specifically for participants and a doctor at the finish line in the town centre.

"My understanding is a 999 call was made, which would always result in an ambulance being dispatched from Castlebar."

Westport Sea2Summit incorporates running, cycling and ascending and descending Croagh Patrick as part of the 30km course.

Ms Whittaker said she had dropped her brother at the start line at 8.30am and "he was his normal self".

In her statement read to the inquest, she said it was around 12.50pm when Mr Duffy returned to her home.

"I said well done, and he told me he wasn't finished yet, he needed a rest and to warm up," she said.

Ms Whitaker said he was exhausted, but determined to finish the race.

A short time later, Mr Duffy began to complain of breathlessness and pain in his left arm.

He said he wanted to lie down and later complained of dizziness before he dropped unconscious.

A neighbour, Gavin Callaghan, called an ambulance and was told it would take 20 minutes to arrive.

DOCTORS

Contact was made with the local Westdoc surgery, and within minutes two doctors arrived, followed by the paramedics.

Tragically despite their best efforts, Mr Duffy was pronounced dead.

Dr Tamas Nemeth, a consultant pathologist at Mayo University Hospital, gave the cause of death as acute myocardial infarction.

He said it had not happened during the race but two or three days beforehand.

The coroner, solicitor Patrick O'Connor, recorded a verdict of death from natural causes.

Mr Duffy, a well-known businessman and telecommunications expert, is survived by his wife Yvonne and three children.

Herald