Alopecia sufferers and cancer patients to get €500 towards wigs and hairpieces

Patients with illnesses which result in hair loss, such as alopecia and cancer, will receive €500 per year off wigs and hairpieces.

However, men or women who lose their hair due to natural balding will not be eligible for the grant.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that she expects around 2,000 people to avail of the grant, which opens from this Saturday.

Some cancer patients or those who have been diagnosed with alopecia, a medical condition which causes hair loss, spent thousands per year on wigs and hair pieces.

The grant will be treated the same as the benefit for dental treatments, hearing aids or eye tests, where the grant will be paid to registered providers and taken off the final cost price.

“There’s also a taboo around alopecia as well, some people are afraid to talk about it, some people are afraid to say that they actually have this condition,” Ms Humphreys said.

“We want to create that awareness and we want to provide support.”

Ms Humphreys did not rule out expanding the grant to people with natural balding, saying that the payment will be reviewed and changes may be made to it.

The grant will fall under the Department of Social Protection’s Treatment Benefit Scheme.

Paddy Pender of Alopecia Ireland said that people with alopecia go through at least one wig a year and that prices can range into the thousands depending on whether or not the hair is real and its length.

She said that alopecia causes a “knock-on effect on family life”. She added that Chris Rock making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia at this year’s Oscars – following which he was slapped by Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith - is “ridicule” which is “not acceptable”.