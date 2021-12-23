Almost three times more PCR tests being administered this Christmas week in comparison the same time last year

Almost three times more PCR tests are being administered this Christmas week in comparison to this time in 2020 as testing capacity is to be scaled up.

HSE Chief executive Paul Reid said this week last year about 87,000 PCR tests were delivered through the health service, and this Christmas week about 220,000 are being administered.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, he added: “And we are going to grow that further, so we are going to grow our PCR tests to 300,000 and utilise serious significant numbers of antigen tests as part of it.”

There is significant worry in the HSE and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) over the Omicron variant, with Nphet modelling predicting 8,000 cases a day in an optimistic scenario and 20,000 cases a day in a pessimistic one.

Mr Reid said although there has been positive news that studies are suggesting the Omicron variant is leading to fewer hospitalisations than Delta, it is five and a half times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

“What we have seen over 72 hours is an acceleration of cases in total, and in particular an acceleration of positivity level,” he said.

“Positivity level is at about 21pc and that is likely to rise over the coming days.

“All of that has given us strong indications that we are exiting a Delta wave we are entering an Omicron wave, which has a high transmissibility.

"This does transmit over five a half times more than Delta.

“However, the third booster is demonstrating that it offers substantial additional protection against symptomatic illness.”

Although he said there is “hope” from studies – including one that was published yesterday from the University of Edinburgh – that the variant leads to less hospitalisations, Mr Reid said high case numbers will still put a strain on the health system.

“The concern is the volume, if we are dealing with a volume of caseloads and we are still dealing with a percentage of a much higher volume hospitalised, that will put a severe strain on us overall in the health system.”

Mr Reid stressed the importance to get vaccinated, as he said 54pc of people currently in ICU with Covid-19 have had no vaccination whatsoever, and the unvaccinated only represent 6pc of the population.

He noted that yesterday was a record day for the vaccination programme as 109,000 doses were administered, 106,000 of which were booster jabs.