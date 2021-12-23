Almost 50pc of Irish adults have received a booster vaccine as hospital cases at lowest since October

Almost 50pc of adults in Ireland have received a Covid-10 booster vaccine or third dose, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

"Update on our vaccine rollout,” Mr Martin wrote on Twitter. “Almost half (49.9pc) of the adult population have now received a booster or third dose.

“That’s 37.4pc of the total population. Great work by staff and volunteers in our vaccine centres, GPs and pharmacists.”

Yesterday was a record for the vaccine programme as 109,000 doses were administered, with 106,000 of these being boosters.

In total, 1.87m boosters have been administered in the State to date.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is at its lowest since October 10.

As of 8am today there were 390 people with coronavirus in hospital, this is down 39 since the same time yesterday.

New studies have indicated that fewer hospitalisations are occurring in the Omicron variant compared to Delta, however, the transmissibility of the new variant is five and a half times that of Delta.

The increase in transmissibility can be seen as the positivity rate of Covid-19 tests administered by the HSE continues to rise.

Today, 9,192 positive swabs were reported. This is a positivity rate of 24.38pc out of a total of 37,703 tests.

The seven-day test positivity is currently 18.4pc and yesterday saw a positivity rate of 20.96pc on 33,357 tests.

However, not all positive swabs end up being new cases reported by the Department of Health. In the last month, there have been 151,075 positive swabs but 138,621 confirmed cases.

HSE Chief executive Paul Reid said although this news is hopeful, the health service will still be overwhelmed if cases continue to rise.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has projected that optimistically there will be 8,000 cases a day and pessimistically, 20,000 cases.

Speaking on Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show, the HSE’s lead for the vaccination programme, Damien McCallion, said in PCR testing centres they are seeing “demands in recent days at an unprecedented level both in terms of coming into Christmas and with the new variant.”

Asked what people should do if they have symptoms and are unable to obtain an appointment for a testing centre, he said: “Even in the busy centres, appointments are released during the day, we prioritise GP and close contact referrals and through the day we are able to offer further appointments so keep checking the system.”

Mr McCallion said in the new year testing capacity will be surged from the current 250,000 to 280,000-300,000.

He added: “Asymptomatic close contacts will be receiving antigen tests with guidance so we had put in a testing capacity for antigen tests of around 100,000 and we are growing that substantially as well to probably 300,000 to 400,000 over the coming weeks.”