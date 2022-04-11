| 9.7°C Dublin

Almost 10,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed since Saturday

Ciara O'Loughlin

A further 9,687 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since Saturday.

Today, the Department of Health was notified of 1,715 PCR-confirmed cases of coronavirus here.

Yesterday, 2,049 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal while a further 1,442 cases were confirmed through a PCR test.

On Saturday, 2,756 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed through a PCR test while 1,725 registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 1,081 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 55 are in ICU.

This comes and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is calling on management in Beauumont Hospital to advise the general public to avoid attending its Emergency Department this Easter weekend as it is seeing a high level of overcrowding.

Today, 20 patients were on trolleys and INMO industrial relations officer Maurice Sheehan said the overcrowding is “extremely concerning”.

“As we enter another holiday period overcrowding in our EDs is predictable. Every effort must be made by the hospital to create extra capacity during this period,” INMO president and nurse in Beaumont Emergency Department, Karen McGowan, said.

“Colleagues in Beaumont are under severe pressure. It is time for management to intervene and seek the assistance of private hospitals in the area and to advise GPs in the area of the seriousness of overcrowding.

