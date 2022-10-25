| 9.9°C Dublin

All you need to know about rampant new subvariant of Covid-19 that is expected to cause winter surge

Old reliables of mask-wearing and hand-washing remain important as new BQ.1 strain set to dominate infections this winter

A nurse prepares a Covid vaccine. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

A new Covid-19 subvariant is expected to push up cases of the virus this winter.

How bad the surge will be is unclear but BQ.1, as it is known, is gaining ground on the most prevalent subvariant, BA.5, which has been dominant in Ireland since early summer.

Where did BQ.1 come from?

