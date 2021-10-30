All you need to know about antigen tests

With the debate over the use of antigen tests in Ireland rumbling on, the Irish Independent has been looking at how the use and cost of rapid tests here compare with other countries.

From now, the HSE will send a pack of testing kits to people who are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms, but are found to be close contacts of someone who is diagnosed with Covid-19. They can test themselves at home over a number of days.

Nphet is still strongly recommending going for a more accurate PCR test conducted by the HSE, and to then self-isolate while they await the results.

However, those who have not been deemed a close contact by the HSE must still pay for antigen tests in pharmacies, and the price varies.

A price comparison by the Irish Independent shows a single antigen test can vary in cost from €4.49 to €7.95.

Tesco had the lowest price per test at €4.49 – compared to €7.95 in one independent pharmacy for the exact same kit.

The Lloyds Pharmacy chain is selling a pack of five antigen tests for €30 (€6 per test), while Boots prices its five-pack at €32.50 (€6.50).

Boots also offers an in-store rapid antigen testing service for customers which costs €35 per test.

In May of this year, the German supermarket chain Lidl made national headlines when it began selling the kits at €24.99 for a pack of five (€5 per test).

In the UK, individuals who do not have Covid-19 can get antigen tests sent to their homes for free.

Members of the public can also collect two packs of seven rapid tests in pharmacies when they provide a ‘collect code’.

The NHS is recommending that everyone take a rapid test twice a week and isolate if the test comes back positive for Covid-19.

It says the rapid tests are 99.9pc accurate and the chances of getting a “false positive result” are “very low”.

The UK’s testing programme was this week criticised by Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Dr Holohan argued that the tests are not as accurate as PCR tests and warned that some Irish parents are using rapid tests instead of PCR tests and then sending their children back to school.

This week, the US government announced it is going to make rapid at-home tests, which currently sell for about $10 a test, cheaper and more readily available as part of a $10bn (€8.6bn) investment.

America’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently authorising more brands of antigen kits, which will help bring down the price and increase supply.

Denmark, which has been compared to Ireland in terms of its size and vaccine roll-out, offers free PCR and antigen testing to all citizens. Test appointments do not need to be booked, and unvaccinated people are urged to get tested once or twice a week.

The French government began charging unvaccinated adults for PCR and antigen tests, which were previously free, in an effort to boost its current 75pc vaccine uptake. While all tests are still free for fully vaccinated adults, it now costs an unvaccinated person €44 for a PCR test, €5.20 for an at-home antigen test and €22 to take a rapid test in a pharmacy. Around six million people in France have yet to receive a single vaccine dose.