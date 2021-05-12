All maternity units have been told to open to visits, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says

All maternity units have been told to lift restrictions on visits.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that he is “quite frustrated” with the lack of progress in maternity units in lifting restrictions for allowing mothers bring partners to births or key scans during their pregnancies.

Speaking this morning, he said that all maternity units have been contacted this morning and told to lift restrictions on visitations.

“I am getting quite frustrated with the lack of progress and I know that the HSE is as well,” he said.

“Paul Reid and I spoke this morning and all 19 maternity units are being contacted right now and they are being told very clearly what the guidance is from the Chief Clinical Officer, which is that at a minimum there is access for the 20 week scan, for birth and the neonatal,” he said.

The minister said that units which do not believe that it is safe to allow partners to visit must provide reasons to the Department of Health.

“Any maternity unit that does believe that is appropriate or safe at the moment must provide a case back.

“That information is being compiled as we speak and I’ll have a report on that information back from the HSE later today,” he added.

There is a growing campaign in recent weeks for partners to be allowed to join mothers at scans and during labour, with policies left up to individual hospitals.