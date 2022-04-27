All but ‘most time-critical’ procedures cancelled at UHL as hospital enters ‘highest state of escalation’ due to overcrowding

The hospital's overcrowding chaos has triggered more cancelling of elective procedures.

All but the most critical procedures have been cancelled at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) until Friday at the earliest due to “record attendances at the emergency department”.

UL Hospitals group said that outpatient appointments, elective surgeries and diagnostic investigations will be deferred until Friday due to the “sustained surge” in the number of people attending UHL.

The hospital entered its “highest state of escalation” this evening and management said the decision was made to prioritise “emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients”.

There were 111 people on trolleys in UHL as of today, one of the highest figures ever recorded in one day, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said.

“A decision on the resumption of scheduled care from next Monday will be made in the coming days, and patients will be notified accordingly.

“To help create surge capacity in the group, day surgery at Nenagh Hospital has unfortunately been cancelled on Thursday, April 28,” a statement from the group said.

Services at UL Hospital Groups’ other facilities are going ahead as normal and patients are advised to present for appointments unless instructed to do otherwise.

The hospital group said it “sincerely regretted” having to postpone appointments but that the “significant reduction” had to occur to prioritise care of the sickest patients.

Some services such as oncology, dialysis and other treatments will go ahead and affected patients are being contacted by UHL.

It asked all patients with less serious injuries to consider all their treatment options before presenting to the emergency department “at this time of high demand for our services”.



