All 19 maternity units nationwide will be complying with guidelines ‘in the coming week’- HSE

All 19 maternity hospitals across the country will be following the same guidelines on allowing partners to attend appointments within the next week, the HSE’s Dr Colm Henry said.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer admitted that there have been problems around all hospitals implementing the new guidelines that have been set out.

Many women have spoken out about not being allowed to have their partner with them during difficult times, such as having a miscarriage, despite the HSE outlining that this is allowed.

In May, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said four out of 19 maternity units were found to not be fully compliant with the easing of Covid restrictions.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “unacceptable at this stage” that some maternity hospitals were not following the guidance and were still restricting the entry of partners.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Dr Henry said every maternity hospital will be following the same rules in the coming week.

“The real enemy here is the virus not the restrictions per sé, but we have incrementally eased those restrictions,” he said.

"That first easing we did back in May it was those four criteria – neo-natal unit, the presence of partners during labour in the labour ward, the anomaly scan, visits to post-natal wards – all units are compliant with those.

“The further easing that took place at the end of June was the early pregnancy assessment units, routine visits for women with high-risk pregnancy and emergency presentations in late gestation – the great majority are compliant with those.

"But let me assure anyone who is listening, we will ensure that all 19 units are fully compliant in the coming week.”