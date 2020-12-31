After a year-long battle with Covid-19, no one is really sure this will be the final lockdown

It has been a year which was dominated by the relentless struggle between man and virus, and unfortunately Covid-19 is in the lead once again.

It never really lost control on its destructive path, causing such human sadness, tragedy and economic havoc. It has been thwarted along the way. But now it has managed to make further alarming gains.

Key decisions, good and bad, as well as scientific breakthroughs marked its journey through 2020.

• Silent spreaders

The failure to understand that a person can be infected with the virus, despite having no symptoms, and pass it on, caused untold spread in the first months of the pandemic. It was among the strong factors in the wave of infection in nursing homes and other congregated settings. Even as late as June, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official had to clarify comments saying this was very rare.

We now know it is common, and the hidden risks from people who feel fine but unwittingly infect someone with the killer virus remain ever-present.

• Cheltenham

The decision to give a blessing to 10,000 punters to attend Cheltenham horse racing festival from March 10 to 13, and the regret that followed, was a turning point in the new reality. Gloucestershire turned out to be a virus hotspot. Hospital consultants spoke of treating people who returned home after getting infected.

The full extent of the links between the race meeting and cases here has not been established. The rugby game with Italy was axed and the St Patrick’s Day parades cancelled.

The harsh lesson was that there could be no more exceptions for major events.

• Covering up

Face masks are now more essential than a winter coat. But the road to their acceptance as an important part of our anti-Covid armour was long and agonising. It took until around the middle of May for masks to become part of the advice. Even then there was much worry that we were going to be pulling at them too much and end up infecting ourselves, and that it would mean people would not physically distance or wash their hands. They were eventually made mandatory on public transport and in shops during the summer.

• Gaining trust

Bringing the people along with such draconian decisions – which have affected livelihoods and freedoms – particularly in the first half of the pandemic, was essential. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan was able to bring a calm reassurance during the darkest days. However, once the summer was over there was no going back to that early high level of allegiance.

• Blanket lockdown

After the first lockdown was over, the promise was that future restrictions would be confined on a county or regional basis.

Apart from measures imposed in August in Laois, Offaly and Kildare, and later in Dublin and Donegal, that strategy was never really tested.

Exempting some counties from national lockdowns would have entailed some risk, but it could have been a financial lifeline for businesses in counties with lower infection rates.

It would have taken more courage from Nphet to make the recommendation, but the decision not to take more gambles like this reflects a weakness in their expertise.

• Lost summer

The HSE’s decision not to use the summer respite to build up its contact tracing corps will be looked back on as a lost opportunity. Several testing centres were also stood down as cases remained low.

By October, the system already seemed stretched. How many close contacts were never informed and went on to infect others? Public health departments did their best and more contact tracers have since been hired.

Although the HSE got a lot right, the delay in recognising the gravity of the spread of infection in nursing homes in the early months, and the unreliable testing system, were serious weaknesses.

• Class in session

The reopening of schools in September has not been without major hassle, but it did work. The massive effort by teachers and pupils has won a battle against the virus.

There are many hidden harms in this pandemic, but at least children have been getting their education and have the benefit of the structure of school.

However, the alarming new spread of the virus put the closure of schools back on the agenda after the Christmas holidays.

• Worst of times

The best response to this pandemic has come from the grassroots: people who took risks providing essential services, families who endured quiet dignity at lonely funerals and business owners who have lost their life’s dream.

Covid-19 has revealed this strength but, with the help of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and others to come, the hope is people will over time no longer have to dig into those reserves.

• Tracking the virus

We know a lot about super-spreaders now, where one person can set off a chain of infection. We know about some hot spots, such as family homes as scenes of outbreaks. But there are massive gaps in our knowledge. The new fast-spreading strain is among us – and is proving a formidable power as cases soar. The basic facts around transmission risks are indisputable, but a more detailed picture of where the virus is taking hold remains elusive.

And we still don’t know if this is our last lockdown, as the vaccine is rolled out over the coming months.