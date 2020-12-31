| -1.8°C Dublin

After a year-long battle with Covid-19, no one is really sure this will be the final lockdown

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, at Wednesday's Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Photo: Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand

Colin Keegan

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It has been a year which was dominated by the relentless struggle between man and virus, and unfortunately Covid-19 is in the lead once again.

It never really lost control on its destructive path, causing such human sadness, tragedy and economic havoc. It has been thwarted along the way. But now it has managed to make further alarming gains.

Key decisions, good and bad, as well as scientific breakthroughs marked its journey through 2020.

