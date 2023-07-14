Adults could safely drink up to 15 cans of Diet Coke a day, says WHO despite aspartame being listed as ‘possibly carcinogenic’

Many fizzy drinks, such as Diet Coke, contain the artificial sweetener aspartame. Photo: Reuters

The acceptable daily limits for consuming low-calorie drinks and foods containing artificial sweetener aspartame remain unchanged despite it being listed as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”.

The decision to add it to the list came from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) cancer research arm.

However, the scientists involved said there is no change to the daily recommended safe limits for consumption of 40mg per kilo of body weight.

This means an adult could drink up to 15 cans a day of fizzy drinks containing the artificial sweetener before reaching the acceptable limit.

A 70kg adult could consume up to 2,800mg a day. A can of Diet Coke has around 180mg of the sweetener. Aspartame is also found in a range of other products, including some yogurts.

Dr Francesco Branca, director at the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety at WHO, said the decision to add aspartame to the list arises out of concerns emanating from some limited studies, but it is not enough to change the limit.

Asked what the daily limit for sweetened fizzy drinks should be, he said people with lower body weight should limit consumption to two to three cans a day.

There is “no convincing evidence” that consumption within the limits poses a risk. What WHO is doing is “raising a flag” and asking for more research, he added.

Dr Branca is not asking the public to stop consuming these products or manufacturers to take them off the market. However, people are consuming more and the concern is around those with a high intake.

He advised people to reduce their consumption, opt for water or fruit juice and urged manufacturers to examine reformulating products and not to look for alternative artificial sweeteners.

Dr Branca also advised people against opting for sugar-sweetened drinks instead.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has said Irish assessments show exposure to aspartame by Irish adults and pre-school children is well below the acceptable daily limits.

The International Council of Beverages Associations has concluded that an acceptable intake of aspartame can be safely consumed daily over the course of an entire lifetime.

It referred to Dr Susan Elmore, a toxicology expert who was as an observer in the review, who said: “The WHO and Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives is the world’s leading authority on food ingredient safety and, unlike IARC, takes into account both risk and hazard when it conducts its safety review, meaning its conclusions provide the most comprehensive assessment of any actual impact on human health.

“Since IARC only looks at the hazard potential and not risk, it does not paint a full picture of the safety of an ingredient, like aspartame, and as a result can cause unnecessary public confusion.

“Aspartame has been deemed safe at real-world exposure levels by more than one hundred animal studies, and the vast majority of human epidemiology studies have provided no indication that consumption of aspartame induces cancer.”