Actor Brendan Gleeson: Help give people the 'gift of a good death'

Hollywood actor Brendan Gleeson has seen first-hand the vital work provided by hospices due to the care received by his parents prior to their deaths.

Hollywood actor Brendan Gleeson has seen first-hand the vital work provided by hospices due to the care received by his parents prior to their deaths.

Gleeson was at St Francis Hospice in Blanchardstown, Dublin, yesterday where he helped launch an annual fundraiser event with former 'Fair City' actress Clelia Murphy, asking people to host a coffee morning.

His mother Pat, who passed away in 2008, and his dad Frank, who died two years later, both benefited from hospice care.

"It's the gift of a good death," Gleeson explained. "I always felt a huge sense of gratitude."

The star paid tribute to the amount of volunteering that goes on, and the commitment of people to make things better within the hospice community, describing it as really "life-enhancing".

"I have seen first-hand the important work hospices do in local communities and have been personally touched by the vital work done in St Francis Hospice," he said.

The actor has just returned from the US, where he was filming a second series of the successful TV thriller 'Mr Mercedes' in South Carolina.

He has also been filming a project with Oscar-winning director/producer brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, which will features another Irish Hollywood star, Liam Neeson.

Gleeson will be off to Portugal in October to begin filming a movie.

The star revealed that he would like to work with his sons - who have also made names for themselves in the acting profession - again.

Last year, he made his directorial debut with 'Psychic', a dark short which also starred two of his sons, Domhnall and Brian.

"I hope to be doing stuff with them. It would be crazy not to," he said. "Actually getting us all in the one place is tough enough. I enjoy working with them. It kind of keeps me on my toes a bit."

Gleeson pointed out that the money raised from the hospice annual fundraiser event in September will go towards helping hospice and healthcare services around Ireland give patients the best quality of life during illness.

"I urge people to host a coffee morning on Thursday, September 20, and continue to make a difference," he said.

Register at www.hospicecoffeemorning.ie.

Irish Independent