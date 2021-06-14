Actions of Christian Eriksen’s teammates highlights the need for speed with cardiac arrest cases, Irish Heart Foundation says

Messages to soccer player Christian Eriksen written on the wall at Football Village in Copenhagen. AP

The quick action of Christian Eriksen’s teammates highlights the need for speed by bystanders witnessing a cardiac arrest, the Irish Heart Foundation has said.

The Danish footballer collapsed on Saturday during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland.

His condition today has been described as stable and "good" by the Danish FA.

According to the charity, heart attack sufferers' chances of survival drop 10pc every minute if CPR isn’t administered or a defibrillator isn’t used.

It is warning the public that time is of the essence when it comes to cardiac arrest and that anyone can successfully administer CPR once the correct technique is used.

"Because of the quick actions of everyone around him, Christian Eriksen survived,” Brigid Sinnott, resuscitation manager at the Irish Heart Foundation, said.

“He was fortunate that it happened in such a public place with people on hand to immediately begin CPR.

“We know that 70pc of cardiac arrests happen in the home, so it is vital that people understand what to do in that situation.

“Speed is of the essence – speed in recognising cardiac arrest, calling the emergency services, performing compressions and in using the AED (automated external defibrillator).

"It is the difference between life and death. In Christian Eriksen’s case, it was recognised early that he was having a cardiac arrest, he was helped immediately and they had a defibrillator on his chest very quickly.

“And the fact that it was his teammates who were first to perform CPR on him before the medics got there, shows that anyone can do it."

Ms Sinnott added that everyone should check where the nearest defibrillator in their community is and take a CPR course or follow the charity’s instructional videos on its website irishheart.ie.

"The first step in CPR is to call 112 or 999 and the second is to push hard and fast on the centre of the chest,” she said.

“It is really important for people to realise that they don’t have to be a trained doctor or medical professional to perform CPR – anybody can do it and you cannot do any harm.”

Meanwhile, chairperson of CRY Ireland (Cardiac Risk in the Young) Noelle Condon said Eriksens collapse highlights the importance of the work that the charity does.

CRY Ireland offers cardiac assessment, counselling and bereavement support services to those affected by cardiac conditions or to those that have lost a loved one to sudden cardiac death.

The charity strongly recommends that cardiac assessments are carried out for those families who are affected by Sudden Cardiac Death.

“This unfortunately reminds me of the significance of CRY Ireland and really hit close to home as it reminded me of the time when I saw a young boy collapse suddenly and die while playing in the same football match as one of my sons,” Ms Condon said.

“Seeing someone so young and healthy lose their life to this condition was a shocking experience.

"The work of CRY Ireland in helping those that have been affected by sudden cardiac death is truly valuable and can potentially save lives.”