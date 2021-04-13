Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would "absolutely" take the AstraZeneca vaccine himself if offered it.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he would take the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine if he was offered it, on the back of new restrictions limiting it to people over the age of 60.

When asked on Newstalk Breakfast would he take the jab, Mr Varadkar (42) said: “Oh I would yeah, absolutely.”

Speaking on the same programme, Professor Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), said that as age goes down the balance of risk becomes more level between side effects from the vaccine and the effects of contracting Covid.

She said someone in Mr Varadkar’s age range is just six times more likely to experience harm from Covid than from the AstraZeneca vaccine, while someone over 60 is 80 times more likely to experience harm from Covid in comparison.

This balance of risk formed the basis of the decision to restrict the drug’s use to people over 60. She said 90pc of the rare clotting events occurred in women under 60.

Some healthcare workers and frontline staff will be waiting “a long time” for their second dose, but the Tánaiste believes the NIAC made the right call in restricting the use of AstraZeneca to over-60s.

He said that NIAC had a difficult decision to make and if they “had gotten it wrong, they would have had few supporters and few friends” afterwards.

Mr Varadkar pointed out that “all medicines have side effects” and while some are common and mild, some can be rare and serious.

He acknowledged that some frontline workers and healthcare workers that are awaiting their second dose of AstraZeneca will now have to wait “a long time” for their second dose.

The window between doses has been stretched to 16 weeks on NIAC’s advice.

“I can understand that will be frustrating for some who are looking forward to meeting people indoors but this was done as a precautionary measure,” the Tánaiste said.

Mr Varadkar said “lack of data” was the key deciding factor as to why the age limit was set to over-60, as the “balance of risk” of severe illness and death from Covid-19 weighs heavier as people get older.

The Tánaiste said “we will know in the next couple of days” whether Ireland will hit its vaccination target of having 80pc of its population vaccinated with one dose by the end of June.

“I was trying to get Paul Reid on the phone before I came here. In fairness to Paul Reid, the HSE and Brian MacCraith, they have done a great job of pivoting a few times on foot of advice from NIAC.

“Over 500,000 people over 60 are still to receive a vaccine and we still have to do second doses, so we will make use of the 800,000 AstraZeneca vaccines that are arriving...we might be able to catch up in the next few weeks,” the Tánaiste said.

He admitted it was “a worry” that people may lose confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine and the vaccination rollout due to the latest change but said he, as a GP, would have “no hesitation in recommending the vaccine to people over 60”.

“The risk of getting this very rare blood clotting disorder, that is probably treatable, is miniscule compared to the risk of getting Covid and getting sick or dying from that.

