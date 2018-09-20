Women who want a medical abortion after nine weeks of pregnancy will have to go to a hospital rather than their GP to avoid a risk of complications, it emerged yesterday.

Abortions after nine weeks will have to be carried out in hospital - doctors

It comes as Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed the service will be free at all stages from January.

However, senior obstetricians and GPs have doubts about the deadline being met with just over three-and-a-half months to get all systems safely in place.

The proposed legislation liberalising abortion, which will come before the Dáil next month, will allow for a medical abortion, involving taking two medications, up to 12 weeks of pregnancy at a GP surgery.

However, Dr Peter Boylan, chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said that at between nine and 12 weeks of pregnancy the medical abortion should take place in a hospital due to the "increased risk of complications such as bleeding".

He told the Oireachtas Health Committee that it is likely a proportion of women will choose a surgical option for practical reasons.

There is unease that time may already have been lost in planning safeguards, particularly in terms of ultrasound scanning if the January timeline is to be met.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly asked the doctors how well prepared the service is to cope with the extra demands in areas like staff and operating theatres.

The committee heard just two planning meetings on widening access to abortion following the repeal of the Eighth Amendment have taken place with the Department of Health, although three were supposed to have been held.

Dr John O'Brien of the Irish College of General Practitioners said only exploratory meetings with health officials had been held. Doctors suggested there may be a case for phasing in the service rather than rushing it through.

The obstetricians' body recommends that a helpline operating 24/7 be set up, manned by a doctor or nurse who can advise a woman where she could access an abortion.

They could provide counselling and assurance and also be on hand if concerns emerged about her care.

But obstetricians and GPs agreed there is no evidence to support the proposal to have a three-day pause before undergoing a termination.

Dr Boylan said: "It may act as a barrier and it makes unwarranted assumptions about women's ability to make their own decisions."

Women whose scan suggests a fatal foetal abnormality must also have access to an MRI to ensure a mistake is not made before any termination is performed.

The only MRI in the country is in the National Maternity Hospital but this should suffice if arrangements are made, the committee heard.

