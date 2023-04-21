The three-day mandatory wait for a medical abortion should be removed and made optional, according to recommendations on proposed changes to abortion laws.

Currently women who are access abortion under 12 weeks are required to attend two doctors’ appointments .Between the first and the second, where they can access medication, there is a three day waiting period.

That mandatory element could be removed under the recommended overhaul of legislation proposed by barrister Marie O Shea.

Abortion laws here were liberalised following the 2018 Repeal the Eight referendum but there was provision for a review of how it was working which has now been completed by Ms O Shea.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is due to bring a memo on the review to Cabinet next week.

The review contains proposals for some ten legislative amendments as well as 60 operational changes.

Other recommendations include new guidelines on fatal foetal abnormalities. Currently two doctors have to form a reasonable opinion the unborn will likely die before or within 28 days of birth.

The review suggests that where doctors have formed an opinion in good faith that the pregnancy would result in a fatal foetal abnormality that a termination can be recommended.

It also recommends that the provision whereby a doctor could face up to fourteen years in jail if they provide an abortion outside the specific circumstances set out in the legislation be removed.

The majority of which were medical abortions under twelve weeks gestation.

The review points to the fact that just 500 GPs are providing medical abortions with areas in the north west, midlands and counties near the border in particular poorly served which forces women to travel, making two doctor visits .

Responding to the review the Pro Life Campaign spokeswoman Eilis Mulroy said :”The changes highlighted in today’s reports would represent a complete departure from the basis on which people voted in the 2018 referendum.

"Although couched in academic language, the proposals are deeply extreme in nature and were driven by a fundamentally flawed process. The suggestion of ‘decriminalisation’ effectively makes the abortion law a toothless set of guidelines, meaning there may be no legal recourse to prevent an abortion from being performed shortly before birth.

“The review should have been an opportunity to objectively analyse the broad impact of the abortion law. Last year we saw the highest number of abortions on record: 8,500 abortions. For every seven babies born last year, one was aborted.

"This huge rise should prompt serious reflection on the lack of safeguards and alternative pathways offered by state agencies to women in unplanned pregnancies apart from just abortion. We know the HSE MyOptions service is unequipped to offer information to women on alternatives to abortion.”

Labour lead Ivana Bacik welcomed the news that the review into Ireland’s abortion legislation will be making significant proposals for reform of the law, and has urged Minister Donnelly to progress the recommended changes as soon as possible.”

Deputy Bacik said “that serious concerns remain regarding the lack of availability of services nationwide, pushing girls and women living outside of cities into having to travel long distances to access advice, information and services.”

She added :”We’ve had to wait five years for the review into Ireland’s abortion services, so it is really welcome to see the news today that the report by Marie O’Shea has been completed and is making important recommendations for legislative change. There’s no time for further delay, Minister Donnelly must prioritise legislating for the much needed changes like the removal of the three day wait period and a more realistic and workable approach to fatal foetal abnormalities.

“Even once these changes are made, I have huge concerns about the lack of availability of services nationwide. Research has shown a difficulty for many women due to the lack of GPs providing abortion services outside of the main urban areas. This is having a serious impact on the provision of abortion nationwide. We know that there are 13 counties in which less than 10 GPs provide abortion care, and we are aware that many counties have no GPs providing services.

“Minister Donnelly needs to reach out to our GPs across the country and encourage as many more as possible to provide this vital healthcare service.

"We are deeply aware of the pressures GPs are under nationwide, but I would urge Minister Donnelly to encourage GPs to help women who come to them seeking abortion services.

“The lack of services throughout the country makes a very difficult and traumatic time even more distressing, with many women in crisis pregnancy reporting having to spend hours on the phone to just find one GP with availability to provide abortion services. We must support girls and women when they are at their most vulnerable. That is what the people voted overwhelmingly for in 2018.”