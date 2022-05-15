| 10.4°C Dublin

Abortion access still a grey area for women

Ireland’s limited and often inconsistent laws mean women are still being left in desperate situations

Maeve Sheehan

A woman who did not meet the criteria for a termination in one state hospital but was accepted for the procedure in another has called for greater consistency in Ireland’s abortion services.

The woman was 20 weeks pregnant when her baby was diagnosed with a possible fatal foetal abnormality at Cork University Maternity Hospital. However, her case did not pass the threshold for a termination without further tests. 

