HEALTH Minister Simon Harris has apologised for being unable to reassure women with concerns about the cervical cancer screening scandal because ‘all the facts weren’t there’.

‘A very painful time for so many’ - Harris apologises for not being able to reassure women about Cervical Check scandal

The minister was speaking on RTÉ Radio One this morning following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s apology to the victims of the Cervical Check scandal in the Dail yesterday.

“Partial information having to be drip fed into the public domain, because all the facts weren’t there, it’s been a very, very painful time for so many people, but people have been really, really hurt.

“Women were looking to me and others for reassurance that quite frankly we weren’t in a position to give them and for that, I am very sorry,” he said.

He said the families affected by the scandal feel deceived.

“Taoiseach’s words yesterday were a reflection of what the women and their families felt and they certainly felt deceived and I can fully understand why they did,” he said.

When asked which part of the controversy was the most scandalous, he answered that it was the non-disclosure of information.

“I genuinely think the non disclosure - I mean, audit is a good thing, we should be auditing and checking and making our systems better.

“But the idea that you would set up an audit that intended to disclose and then not disclose and then add insult to injury,” he added.

Minister Harris said that he intends to bring the Patient Safety Bill to Cabinet next month, which will enforce full mandatory disclosure to patients about any information they should know.

However, there will be ‘exceptions’ to the bill.

“There’s a very big difference, as I think everybody listening would appreciate, between mandatory disclosure of a serious reportable incident and between the day to day issues that can arise at a hospital, between you know, the food not being adequate and the likes, that’s a very different situation to the serious issues,” he explained.

‘Reportable events’ in the bill will include times of when issues arose during a patient’s care and wellbeing.

“Serious reportable events will refer to any time anything went wrong in relation to the care, anytime there information known about your wellbeing that will obviously have to be shared with you,” he said.

A review into Cervical Check has now been concluded and women who took part in the review can access the findings through a letter, phone call or one-on-one meeting.

Once all the women involved in the review have the information, the Health Minister said that a report on those meetings will be sent to him.

Online Editors