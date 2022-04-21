‘A second chance at life’ – 30 year old becomes Ireland’s first person to undergo heart-liver transplant

Martin Malinowski from Co Monoghan is the first person in Ireland to receive a combined heart and liver transplant (Photo Julien Behal)

The first patient to undergo a heart and liver transplant in Ireland late last year spoke today of his joy as his new lease of life.

Martin Malinowski (30), originally from Poland but living in Monaghan for thirteen years has become the first person in Ireland to receive a combined heart and liver transplant at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

He had the dual organ surgery before Christmas at the Mater and is now making a great recovery.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said today that two surgical transplant teams - one from the Mater Hospital’s National Heart and Lung Unit and the other from St Vincent’s University Hospital’s National Liver Transplant Unit - worked together on the complex operation.

He was was diagnosed in early 2019 with cirrhosis of the liver, due to Hepatitis C.

The cirrhosis subsequently caused significant strain to Martin's heart and he went on to develop cardiomyopathy, which led to the chambers of his heart enlarging and being unable to pump blood efficiently around his body leading to heart failure.

He said today: “After a year and a half of difficulties with my health, in the summer of 2021 my condition took a serious turn for the worse. I had to be immediately admitted to hospital with a critically low heartbeat. I had to have an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) inserted to regulate my heart and I was quickly put on the transplant list by my medical team.”

Dr Emer Joyce, transplant cardiologist at the Mater Hospital, initial assessments showed that Martin had two independently serious conditions that were also impacting on one another, causing Martin's condition to progress more rapidly.

“ Although having more than one severe organ disease can result in a patient being ineligible for a transplant, due to the increased risks associated with multi-organ transplant, heart failure related to cirrhotic cardiomyopathy is one of the rare indications where combined heart and liver transplant can be considered.

“A heart and liver transplant is a major undertaking for a transplant team and it is an extremely rare procedure, with around 200 ever taking place in the US, and much smaller numbers worldwide. Once Martin was identified as a potential eligible candidate, our heart transplant team at the Mater worked closely with our colleagues at St Vincent’s on highly detailed planning, protocol and procedures across multiple multidisciplinary meetings to prepare for the best possible chance for a successful outcome for Martin.”

Dr Zita Galvin, transplant hepatologist at St Vincent’s Hospital explained: “This procedure had never before been attempted in Ireland and there is limited world-wide experience. Every aspect of Martin’s care including the pre-transplant course, donor selection process, transplant operative details and post-operative critical care course were carefully discussed and planned”

Martin was at home in Castleblayney when he received the call and his transplant took place at the Mater Hospital late last year.

The surgery began with Mr Jonathan McGuinness and his team at the Mater Hospital performing the heart transplant, followed by Mr Justin Geoghegan of SVUH transplanting the liver from the same donor.

Multiple medical professionals, including surgical, anaesthesiology, intensivist, medical, nursing, laboratory and transplant coordinator personnel from both hospitals were involved in Martin’s care. While in recovery, teams from the Mater and SVUH took part in twice daily multidisciplinary and multisite rounds.

The operation was a resounding success and after spending a month in recovery at the Mater, Martin was discharged home. Now, he is already seeing the substantial benefits of his new heart and liver and is getting back to normal.

He said: “I am truly grateful to my transplant and medical teams at the Mater and SVUH. But especially, I want to thank my donor for giving me a second chance. Without them, I would not be here today, plain and simple. Now I can look forward to the next stage of my life.”

The teams from the Mater and St Vincent’s praised his positive outlook.

Dr Joyce said :”“Martin has a wonderful appreciation and methodical way of managing his condition and he has recovered extraordinarily well from the transplant. The fact that this is a first for Ireland and that it took place during the Covid-19 pandemic really highlights how strong Ireland’s transplant teams are and the importance of cross-hospital collaboration.”

Professor Jim Egan, Director of the HSE’s Organ Donation Transplant Ireland said, “Organ donation saves lives. Martin’s remarkable recovery and the fact that this is the first heart and liver transplant performed in Ireland is only made possible through organ donation. We would ask everyone to discuss this life saving issue with their families.”