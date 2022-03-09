‘A real and grave threat to patients’ – Doctors warn lives at risk due to hospital overcrowding

The crisis posed by hospital overcrowding represents a persistent and grave danger to patients that cannot be ignored, doctors have warned today.

“Patients’ lives are at risk, and we can no longer accept the status quo,” Dr Mick Molloy, an emergency department consultant, told the Oireachtas Health committee.

“Emergency department overcrowding is associated with increased mortality (within 30 days) and poorer outcomes for patients, while it also impacts on staff, with doctors across the health service experiencing high levels of stress and burnout.”

Dr Molloy, who was representing the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), was among a number of health unions representatives before the committee to highlight the ongoing levels of overcrowding.

“Covid-19 exposed the fragility of our health services but did not cause it,” he said. “The absence of any surge capacity within our health system meant that non-urgent care was cancelled while staff absences, combined with requirements for infection control, reduced capacity even further.

“It is important to note that the policy of cancelling elective care was in place before Covid, as the HSE’s full capacity protocol has been in operation in many hospitals on a 24/7 basis.

“When the present Taoiseach [Micheál Martin] was Minister for Health over 20 years ago the bed capacity need was identified at 5,000 more beds. Since that time there has been little positive growth in capacity, yet our population has grown by more than a million people.

“We are now at a point of frightening waiting lists, inability to deliver timely care and too few doctors in the system. This represents a real and grave threat to patients.”

Representatives from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said: “We are swiftly moving back to the bad old days of consistently seeing high numbers of patients on beds, yet we have come so used to these figures that hearing stories of patients waiting on trolleys for over 54 hours.”

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, head of the union said: “We know that if a patient is on a trolley for more than five hours it can have a significant knock-on impact on their health and indeed their mortality.

“State agencies such as the Department of Health, HIQA and the HSE need to step up to their responsibilities they have here and take decisive action. It is extremely disappointing that the HSE has not prioritised convening the Emergency Department Taskforce despite numerous requests.

“Not only have our members been placed under enormous pressure owing to a global pandemic, but now, the endemic of consistent overcrowding is significantly impacting the mental and physical health of staff,” she added.

A survey of nurses by the union found:

• In University Hospital Galway, 96.32pc stated that based on their professional judgment, the current staffing levels and skill mix in their area were not appropriate for meeting clinical and patient work demands. Of these, 65.75pc felt that patient safety was put at risk “often,” "very often" or "always".

• In University Hospital Limerick, 80.64pc stated that they always or often felt worn out by the end of the day and 61.29pc stated they always or often felt exhausted at the thought of another day at work.

• In Midlands Regional Tullamore, 76.27pc stated that their work environment was emotionally exhausting to a high or very high degree.

• In Cork University Hospital, 71.71pc stated that they had worked additional unpaid hours over your contracted hours of employment over the last 12 months.

• In University Hospital Kerry, 89.81pc stated that based on their professional judgment the current staffing levels and skill mix in their area were not appropriate for meeting clinical and patient work demands. Of these, 79.78pc felt that patient safety was put at risk “often,” "very often" or "always".

• In Connolly Hospital, 74.47pc stated they felt pressure to work extra shifts.

• In St. Vincent's University Hospital, 65.82pc stated that they had considered leaving their current work area due to workplace stress during the last month.

• In Letterkenny University Hospital, 87pc that they always or often felt worn out by the end of the day.