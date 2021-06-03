‘A long way from the dark days’- HSE chief Paul Reid hails further drop in Covid hospitalisations

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital is down to 80 with 34 in ICU.

HSE Chief executive Paul Reid announced the positive news on Twitter last night.

"We're down to 80 #COVID19 patients in hospital and 34 in ICU,” he wrote.

"A long way from the dark days of January of over 2,000 in hospital and 200 in ICU.

"We can't ever go back there. Brighter days ahead. Let's keep winning hearts & minds and people's commitment. It's what works.”

On Tuesday, Mr Reid said that the reduced numbers in hospitals are a testament to continued adherence of public health guidelines and the effectiveness of the vaccination programme.

“A clear demonstration of the effectiveness of vaccinations & continued public support. Let's celebrate the positives too, whilst highlighting risks,” he said.

However, there is still a risk of a further spike in Covid-19 case numbers with a knock-on increase in hospitalisations, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

He delivered the warning in his letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in advance of last week's announcements on reopening in June and July.

He said that "no assurance can be given that the Covid-19 disease profile will remain similar to that experienced over recent weeks."

While modelling projections continue to suggest that the easing of measures proposed in June, with a focus on outdoor activities, can be considered low-to-medium risk, there are greater uncertainties in relation to the medium-term position and the impact of a greater level of indoor social mixing across the population.

Depending on the relative transmissibility of the UK variant "modelling projections show that there is still a risk of a further spike in case numbers, with a corresponding increase in hospitalisations," he added.

Yesterday, 407 more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health.

These daily case numbers may change due to a future data review, validation and update resulting from the HSE cyber attack.

Due to the cyber attack, there are currently no daily figures on coronavirus-related deaths.