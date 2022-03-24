A ‘good habits’ refresher will help to stem the increase in Covid infections

Are you doing your antigen tests properly? Where are you when it comes to ventilation? Have you bought that good-quality face mask?

We may be a nation in denial, but the reality is that Covid-19 is stalking us again.

It is time for us to do a Covid-19 refresher and dust off the good habits we abandoned in recent weeks.

The hope was that the Omicron wave and huge levels of infection in December and January, combined with booster shots, would see the virus in retreat by St Patrick’s Day. However, we didn’t reckon on its highly infectious offshoot. This is the BA.2 wave.

The call is to get back to basics. We have managed before to stem the rise in Covid-19, but can we do it again?

Knowing the enemy

There is much less data available now to track the virus. Previously, PCR tests were available to anyone with symptoms, but they are now largely limited to at-risk groups. There is also a lack of insight into what is happening in schools and workplaces and even hospitals.

But that is no reason to turn a blind eye. The combination of PCR positive results, even from restricted groups, and home antigen tests – reaching more than 21,000 yesterday – signals that this is widespread.

It is time to go back to the old mindset of being on your guard again, regardless of pandemic fatigue.

Antigen tests

GPs are saying some people are not doing their antigen tests as recommended if they have symptoms. They may do one antigen test, and if it comes up negative they will take this as a signal they are Covid-free.

However, for someone with symptoms the advice is to take three tests – on day one, another two days later and the final one in another two days.

Keep a watch on symptoms

There is little doubt that more of us are dismissing symptoms that would have prompted us to isolate and seek a PCR test earlier in the pandemic. People are picking Covid up in the workplace, in the pub or when visiting friends and family.

GP Dr Denis McCauley said he has patients telling him they just have a sinus infection, but he advises them it is probably Covid-19.

The common signs to look out for are cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhoea and loss of taste and smell. If you are in any doubt, self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms resolve.

To mask or not to mask

With the benefit of hindsight, we know that ditching mandatory wearing of face masks was too hasty. Too many of us took it as a licence to go barefaced in shops, on public transport and when meeting with other households.

For the next few weeks, the advice is to wear a mask as if the mandatory rule was in place. This includes certain outdoor settings where there are crowds.

For people who are at higher risk, an FFP2 mask is recommended.

Feeling very sick with Covid-19

Anyone who feels they are deteriorating after getting Covid-19 should not suffer in silence. BA.2 is less severe, but it can be serious for someone who is unvaccinated or has a weaker immune system.

There is now treatment available called Sotrovimab, which, if administered early, can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and severe illness. More than 300 people have had this treatment already. Next month, supplies of the antiviral Paxlovid should be here.

Just in case

One good habit that may have slipped is the practice of taking an antigen test before a night out, visiting another household or attending a social event. Given that there is so much virus circulating now, it is worth having a few tests in stock for these occasions.

Getting boosted

More than 700,000 people have yet to get their booster shot. The evidence remains that a booster helps prevent serious illness if you are infected with Covid-19. The HSE said its network of vaccination centres is still in place, and the booster shots are also available in many pharmacies.

Curbing your social life

The more people you meet, the greater the odds of coming in contact with someone who is infected. Pick your outings. Avoid places with poor ventilation. Also, if no hand sanitiser is available at a door entrance, don’t be afraid to tell the manager.

Minding the vulnerable

In the midst of the pandemic, it was second nature to be mindful of keeping vulnerable people safe. Figures show that, once again, more older people are being hospitalised with the virus. They may have waning immunity to the virus even if boosted, so wear a mask and stay away if symptomatic.

Great outdoors

Ireland is having a glorious start to spring, and it will be much more pleasant to meet up outdoors again from now on, having shed the winter shiver. It’s another safer routine many of us let drop.