‘A fantastic day’- Dublin’s St James’ Hospital has no Covid-19 patients for first time since March 2020

St James’ Hospital in Dublin currently has no Covid-19 patients.

This is believed to be the first time the hospital has had no Covid patients since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Infectious diseases consultant for the hospital, Cliona Ni Cheallaigh described the news as “fantastic” but said that people must not let their guard down in fight against the virus.

"It’s a fantastic day today with no more Covid patients in St James’ Hospital,” she told Virgin Media news.

Read More

“I think we’ve all worked so hard to get to this point, both staff in the hospital and the people of Ireland and we are hoping that this will continue.

“I think it’s still important to realise that there is still a lot of Covid circulating in the community and people need to not let down their guard.

“But for the moment things are looking really hopeful and we are delighted to be able to get back to all the other work that we need to get done.”

However, there are still high case numbers in Limerick, with the Department of Public Health Mid-West urging people in the county to avail of two new self-referral pop-up Covid-19 testing clinics, after around 100 new cases were identified in the region yesterday.

Local public health officials said 85 cases were identified in Limerick, 10 in Clare, and less than five in north Tipperary on June 9.

On Tuesday around 55 cases were identified in the region, the majority in Limerick where a surge in infections have arisen since May 16 last.

Public Health Mid West said it was continuing to manage “a high incidence of infection across the city and county”.

Over the past 14 days, the department has recorded around 1,000 Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West region; more than 860 cases in Limerick, more than 70 in Clare, and more than 35 in North Tipperary.

“We are encouraging members of the public to avail of self-referral walk-in clinics in Limerick this week. These include Eastpoint Business Park on Ballysimon Road, St Joseph’s Health Campus on Mulgrave Street in Limerick City, GAA Grounds in Kilmallock, and the Moyross Health Centre,” a spokesperson said.

The Kilmallock walk-in centre is now operational this Thursday and Friday, 11am to 7pm, and the Moyross walk-in centre will operate this Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 7pm.

Appointments can be also booked for between 8am and 4pm daily for the Covid test centre located at Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick, as well as a walk-in service.

Tests can be booked through the online portal via the HSE website where one can book a test limited to the person applying.

People are reminded they require photo ID and a mobile phone number in order to be tested.

All Limerick cases are being sequenced for variants, including the so-called Indian strain, however “this is taking up to two weeks” an informed source said.