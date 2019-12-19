Irish doctors have pioneered a world-first in the successful transfer of a blood transfusion unit from land to sea using a special drone.

A drop of blood: Irish doctors pioneer delivery of supplies at sea using a special drone

While still at proof of concept stage, the work by the Cork-based team promises to revolutionise worldwide medical delivery systems. It offers the potential for a safer, faster and cheaper way of getting critical medicines from land to ferries, freighters, cruise ships and even oil rigs.

The system also offers the future potential for critical medicine transfers to islands where vessels may have difficulty in docking, or where a human transfer is either physically impossible or too dangerous.

The drone delivery system was the focus of the world's first successful medi-delivery trials in Cork harbour last weekend involving a 250ml blood transfusion unit.

