€9m fund will provide free access to contraception for women aged 17 to 25

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly speaks to the media outside the National Maternity Hospital, Dublin, yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced a €9 million fund which will provide free access to contraception for women aged 17 to 25.

The fund is part of the Women’s Health Action Plan 2022-2023.

It also includes a €5.3m fund to set up 20 “see and treat” gynaecology clinics offering a one-stop service to women with common conditions. This money will also go towards four specialist menopause clinics nationally and two specialist endometriosis services .

The plan, launched on International Women’s Day, pledges €8.66m in additional funding for continued implementation of the National Maternity Strategy.

Read More

There is €5m, to bring the Women’s Health Fund to an investment of €10m, to support innovative new approaches to women’s health nationwide .

An additional €31m was allocated in the Budget towards further developments in women’s health.

Mr Donnelly said the action plan was developed by the Department of Health in partnership with the HSE, the National Women and Infants Health Programme, the European Institute for Women’s Health, the Irish College of General Practitioners, and the National Women’s Council of Ireland through the work of the Women’s Health Taskforce.

“It is underpinned by the voices and perspectives of women, their advocates and women’s health professionals who have provided their insights and experiences through a range of listening projects and engagements undertaken by the Women’s Health Taskforce 2020-2021,” he said.

"The Action Plan responds to the important issues women said they wanted to see, including quicker access to expert services, trusted sources of health information and improved experiences of healthcare.”

The minister added: “The Women’s Health Action Plan 2022-2023 is a landmark in open policy-making – putting women at the heart of the policy-making process. It will enable us to offer better and more timely care to women with tailored services across all age groups, increasing opportunities for women to become partners in their own healthcare.

“Today’s plan is the first of many, and a milestone in what is a long-overdue evolution in women’s health in Ireland. This plan is not finite and our conversations and engagement with women will continue to inform how we make progress.”

Orla O’Connor, Director of the National Women's Council and member of the Women’s Health Taskforce, welcomed the plan.

She said: ”The Women’s Health Taskforce made the conscious decision to put women’s voices at the heart of health policy and implementation. This plan seeks to deliver on what many women shared through the ‘Radical Listening’ exercise – an ask for a person-centred and accessible health system, which works to meet women’s needs as they arise.

“This plan provides strong steps towards building that future for women in Ireland and our task is now to drive forward these actions that will be the critical levers for delivering meaningful change.”

Other elements of the plan include:

:: A new approach to menopause care, supported by four specialist clinics nationally

:: A new partnership approach with local authorities to tackle period poverty

:: A strong commitment to improve women’s experiences when they access services through changes to training and better information

:: The first maternity bereavement survey to understand the experiences of these families and how we can support them

:: Legislation to strengthen the regulation of assisted human reproduction

:: Expanded endometriosis services for complex care

:: Additional breastfeeding supports

:: Expanded eating disorder services