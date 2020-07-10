816,716 people are now on some form of hospital waiting list, shocking new figures reveal

A massive 816,716 people are now on some form of hospital waiting list- a rise of 47,952 since the start of the year, shocking new figures revealed today.

There are 584,399 outpatients nationally waiting to be seen by a consultant- an increase of 8,536 and 30,965 higher than the start of the year.

A further 84,223 are now also waiting for surgery, a fall of 2,723 over the last month, the National Treatment Purchase Fund announced.

However there are an additional 17,518 patients on the surgery list since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association said hospital waiting lists could be missing thousands of people who delayed hospital assessment or referral during pandemic.

Consultants say the official figures do not yet include people who have had their care disrupted or have postponed seeking care and referrals to hospitals for appointments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reduction in non-emergency and non-Covid-19 care in acute hospitals over recent months has resulted in a hidden increase in the number of people who delayed seeking care but need to be assessed by a hospital consultant and be provided with acute hospital treatment.

The IHCA has said that the numbers of people needing hospital assessment and care are not fully reflected in the current NTPF figures reported for the end of June 2020 as these cases will not yet have been placed on any waiting list.

In March, April, and May this year, compared with the same months in 2019 there were:

300,000 fewer outpatient appointments, with new and return outpatient attendances declining from 869,581 to 567,416 this year;

Approximately 43,000 fewer inpatient cases, which decreased from approximately 50,000 in February to 35,000 in April, before climbing back to around 42,000 in May;

Almost 128,000 fewer day case procedures, down from 90,000 in February to approximately 42,000 in April, before increasing slightly in May.

The NTPF recorded an increase of 17,309 in the outpatient waiting list (+3.1pc) over the same three-month period (March-May) and an increase of 25,845 (+4.6pc) in the past four months to the end of June.

The necessary reduction in appointments since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak has amplified even further the unacceptable long waits patients now endure.

Commenting on today’s waiting list figures Dr Donal O’Hanlon, President, IHCA, said:“The overwhelming capacity deficits that have existed over the past decade due to underinvestment have been exacerbated by the accumulated backlog of patients due to the pandemic.

“The Government must urgently expand public hospital capacity by opening more hospital beds and other facilities and by filling the 500 plus permanent hospital consultant posts that are now vacant. If the Government does not fill these permanent consultant posts without delay it will be condemning the population to ever-increasing delays in obtaining urgent assessment and hospital treatment.

“The consultant recruitment and retention crisis must be addressed by the Government immediately in view of the significant challenges our acute hospital services have and will continue to endure in the months and year ahead.

“The Consultant salary inequity applying since 2012 is the root cause of Ireland’s consultant recruitment and retention crisis and the unacceptable numbers of people on record waiting lists. The Government must restore pay parity immediately in order to fill the over 500 permanent Consultant posts that are vacant.

“The IHCA has sought an urgent meeting with Minister Stephen Donnelly to agree practical plans and workable solutions to address these pressing challenges.”

