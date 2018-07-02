€80,000 pay package for 'part-time' HSE chair

The new chairman of the HSE is to be paid €400,000 over their term for working only up to two days a week.

The €80,000 annual salary for the five-year term is understood to be the most generous to a chairman of a public body.

The post, which is being advertised, follows the decision of the Government to establish a board to oversee the troubled HSE after a dramatic policy U-turn.

During the last Fine Gael-led government, health minister James Reilly abolished the HSE board in 2011 as part of his pledge to "dismantle" the organisation.

When Taoiseach Leo Varadkar succeeded Mr Reilly as health minister in 2014, he said the HSE would be broken up by 2020 and this became part of the Programme for Government in 2016.

But following a recommendation in Sláintecare, the cross-party report on the future of the health service, the plan has been abandoned in favour of establishing a new board.

The advertisement says the appointed candidate will chair a board "which is engaged in complex change, possessing the leadership experience required to ensure that the board guides, challenges and supports the CEO and HSE executive team to deliver major change while holding them to account in doing so".

The new chairman will be accountable to the Health Minister while the future CEO of the HSE will be accountable to the board.

The annual payment offered to the last chairman of the HSE, businessman Frank Dolphin, was €29,888. The salary of the new HSE chairman dwarfs the €31,500 for the current An Post chairman, Dermot Divilly.

The IDA annual report for 2017 shows its chairman, Frank Ryan, was paid €20,520.

