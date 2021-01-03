5km exercise limit could be reduced to 2km, says Eamon Ryan

The 5km exercise limit could be reduced to 2km if current restrictions don’t ease the current Covid-19 surge, said Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

The Green Party leader said the government will have to “wait and see” if current restrictions due to be in place until January 31 will work.

He said that if cases still aren’t lowering in a week or two this measure could be implemented across the country.

Speaking on Newstalk's On the Record with Gavan Reilly, Minister Ryan told Séan Defoe that there is “always” more that can be done to suppress the virus, one of these being reducing “the level of contacts we have”.

He added: “Whether that's, for example, reducing the travel restrictions from 5km down to 2km which we did last March and April and a range of different measures that you could look at then.

"That's for a week or two's time if we find that the numbers aren't starting to flatten off and then decrease.”

On schools, Minister Ryan said the plan still remains that students will be going back to school on January 11.

This comes amid increasing concern among the rising rate of Covid-19 cases among school-age children.

Yesterday, the Labour Party announced that it is calling on the government to ask Nphet to carry out a public health risk assessment on the reopening of schools from January 11.

The party said its preference is for schools to reopen, however, only if it is safe to do so.

TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who is Labour’s spokesperson for education, said the decision from the government to delay the reopening of schools until January 11 is welcome, but that there needs to be a proper assessment of the public health risk to staff, students and the wider community.

Yesterday, a record 3,394 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland along with four more deaths.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan said that the Covid-19 incidence rate now is likely higher than it was in March.

He added: “Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.”

