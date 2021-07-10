A further 581 Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health today.

There are now 52 coronavirus patients in hospital and 16 in ICU. This is two more patients in hospital compared to yesterday’s figures. Yesterday, there were 631 new cases, the highest number since April, prompting chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to warn the disease was prevalent in our communities once again.

Due to the HSE cyber hack, daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

There is also no data available on coronavirus-related deaths.

The latest figures emerged as European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union had delivered enough coronavirus vaccine doses to member states to reach a target to fully vaccinate at least 70% of adults in the bloc.

Ms Von der Leyen, who had tweeted on May 9 that the EU was on track to meet its goal of inoculating 70% of adults by summer, urged EU countries to increase vaccinations and said about 500 million doses would be distributed across the union by Sunday.

"The European Union has kept its word. This weekend we have delivered enough vaccines to member states to be in a position to vaccinate fully at least 70% of the EU adults this month," von der Leyen said in a video statement.

"But Covid-19 is not yet defeated. We are prepared to deliver more vaccines, including against new variants," said von der Leyen, who faced sharp criticism at the start of 2021 for failing to ensure companies delivered contracted vaccines.

The EU has a longer-term goal of having enough vaccines to immunise its entire eligible population by the end of September, and said in May it was confident of having enough vaccines to reach that target.

Von der Leyen added in her latest statement that the EU was prepared to deliver more doses, including vaccines which act against new variants.

The EU, which is coordinating vaccine purchasing for its member states, has been largely relying on the jab developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, but is also purchasing a number of other vaccines.

The Commission said last week EU countries had ordered nearly 40 million additional doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.

The Commission previously warned that it expected the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus to become dominant in Europe this summer, citing estimates from the EU disease prevention agency.

Recent studies have shown that the Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of vaccines against symptomatic infection, but two doses of Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness and deaths.

Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has also sought to explain why there is so much concern about the Delta variant of the disease, which has threatened to scupper Ireland’s reopening plans.

In a video message yesterday, Dr Glynn said there had been a lot of discussion of the variant in the past few weeks, and it had increased rapidly from 5pc of cases in early June to 70pc of cases and rising.

“Based on available scientific evidence it appears the Delta variant may be up to twice as transmissible as the virus which we were dealing with this time last year,” Dr Glynn said.

“This increased transmissibility is now playing out in the changed profile of the disease here - over the past fortnight our 14-day incidence has increased by 30pc, our five-day average of cases has has increased from just over 300 cases per day to almost 500 cases per day and we are now also seeing positivity rates beginning to increase despite increased numbers attending for testing.”

Dr Glynn said so far some parts of the country had been more affected than others, including Donegal, Waterford and Dublin, but he added that we are also seeing high or increasing incidence in Sligo, Limerick, Roscommon and Meath.

"While numbers in hospital remain low, we have seen a small but concerning increase in hospitalisations over the past week and we will be monitoring this closely in the weeks ahead,” Dr Glynn said.

He also raised concerns that those who are not fully vaccinated may be more susceptible to Delta.

“The second reason we are so concerned about the Delta variant is that it also appears to affect people who have only received one dose of their two-dose vaccine schedule,” he said.

"This is why we are so keen that everyone get vaccinated as quickly as possible and why it is so important to remember that you shouldn’t consider yourself as fully vaccinated until two weeks after your Janssen vaccine, one week after your second dose of Pfizer, or two weeks after your second dose of AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines.

“Since the vaccine programme started we have consistently said that vaccination and our continued adherence to the public health advice we are all so familiar with are our pathway out of this pandemic.”