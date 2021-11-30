Another 5,471 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today.

Nphet said that there were 579 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 122 are in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said in light of the recent big rise in cases among five to 11-year-olds, everyone and this age group in particular, should avoid “discretionary” social contacts.

"In a very short period of time, we have seen a significant and rapid deterioration in the epidemiological situation, in the as-yet-unvaccinated five to 11-year-olds. This has resulted in a sharp increase in incidence in this age group," Dr Holohan said.

He said that in addition to the public health advice to all of us to reduce discretionary social contact and for at least the next two weeks, children should also avoid indoor birthday parties and play dates, which should occur outdoors and be kept small; sleepovers; indoor events such as communions, and nativity plays and other seasonal events.

He also said parents should not sent children to school or creche if they have any Covid symptoms, isolate them at home and arrange a PCR test.

Parents should reduce their own contacts, he said, working at home if at all possible, and avoiding indoor social gatherings.

He also reminded adults to wear masks and urged them to ensure their child wears a mask if it is recommended for them.

Following Nphet’s advice, the Government is to recommend children from third class or nine years of age and up wear masks in school, and other setting such as shops and public transport, where currently only those aged 13 and over must do so. This will be reviewed in February.

It is also to tell parents for the next two weeks to ration social activities such as play dates or going to pantomimes to one event a week. However, Dr Holohan’s advice this evening goes further than this, and does not mention the ‘once-a-week’ guideline.

Speaking about the use of antigen testing for close contacts in schools from today, Dr Holohan said: “If your child is a close contact of a case in school, you may be asked to use antigen tests, supplied by the HSE, as an additional tool. If any stage your child develops symptoms of Covid-19 or an antigen test is ‘positive’ they should be isolated at home and parents should arrange a PCR test for them.”

And he urged: “One in five young adults are not yet vaccinated, please consider vaccination for any older children in your household not yet protected.”

The number in ICU is up on 115 yesterday but still down on a recent high of 132 recorded on November 24.

The number in hospital is up slightly on Saturday’s figure of 536, but down on a recent high of 685 on Monday November 22.

The number of cases is up on yesterday’s 4,607 but below the recent high of 5,959 on November 20. The 14-day incidence of the disease per 100,000 population now stands at 1,294.8, compared with 1,160.7 two weeks ago.

Dr Holohan admitted: “These measures are not what any of us want to hear, particularly at this time of year. We know that it adds an additional burden at what has been a very difficult time for all of us, particularly those with young families.”

"I am hopeful that if we all make a concerted effort to follow these measures for at least the next two weeks, we can make a real difference to incidence of disease in this cohort and in the wider public,” Dr Holohan concluded.