510 patients on trolleys in hospitals across the country today

A total of 510 admitted patients were waiting for hospital beds, according to the INMO Trolley Watch figures issued earlier today.

Some 380 patients were recorded on trolleys in emergency departments, while another 130 were on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The three worst affected hospitals were University Hospital Limerick with 72 people waiting on trolleys, Cork University Hospital with 54 admitted patients waiting for beds, and a total of 38 in University Hospital Galway.

While the figures are damning, they are down on last week's peak of 617 people waiting on trolleys.

Last week's gridlock came as the €30m funding for the winter initiative, to prevent the trolley crisis from reaching new record levels over Christmas and new year, had run out.

Hospitals now have to carry out more operations on waiting-list patients, which means there are fewer beds available for people coming from emergency departments.

Last week, a HSE spokeswoman said that while the winter initiatives were coming to an end, acute hospitals were still seeing growth in attendances not flu-related.

"Many of the patients presenting require longer periods of hospitalisation due to underlying conditions and frailty.

"Therefore, hospitals are focusing on ensuring patient discharges are being planned in advance, early access to diagnostics is available and that senior clinical decision- makers are seeing patients as early as possible to enable those who do not need to be admitted to leave the emergency department as early as possible."

The spokeswoman confirmed the additional funding provided to support the winter initiatives was now complete.

Online Editors