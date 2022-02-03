€4m funding to cut waiting list of children in need of surgery for scoliosis and spina bifida

The HSE has allocated €4 million a year to the three main children’s hospitals in order to speed up treatment for children with orthopaedic conditions such as scoliosis and spina bifida.

Childrens Hospital Ireland (CHI), representing the three children’s hospital in Dublin - Temple Street, Crumlin and Tallaght - said that capital funding already allocated to develop a fifth operating theatre in Temple Street, MRI machines and additional beds will support an increase in orthopaedic activity in both Crumlin hospital and Temple Street hospital.

Additional theatres will be opened in the summer to treat the children.

A spokeswoman said: “The funding includes new revenue recurring funding of €4m and just under €1m of non-recurring funding to improve access to treatments.”

It follows a campaign by parents of children with spina bifida to tackle the lengthy surgery waiting list for at least 69 children which is leaving the youngsters in pain.

CHI told Independent.ie it is currently working on the plan for this new funding and to improve orthopaedic services, including wait times for spina bifida and scoliosis surgeries.

“We will share this plan publicly once we have shared with our colleagues in the HSE and, most importantly, our advocacy groups and families,” it said.

“CHI is confident with this welcome investment that we can make a difference to children requiring access to CHI for orthopaedic care and other specialties, it is our core objective and we will advocate with parents to ensure this happens. All long waits on our waiting lists will have a plan in 2022.”

The patient groups representing children with scoliosis and spina bifida have called for clarity on the funding.

A spokeswoman for CHI said: “Our clinical staff, management and all CHI staff empathise with these families as we understand that behind every number is a child and a child that needs care. We will continue to update our families and advocacy groups to keep them informed.”