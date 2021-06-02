Forty-five percent of employers believe it’s a breach of trust if interviewees don’t disclose that they have a disability.

This is despite only 54pc of organisations offering for candidates to disclose any disabilities during the recruitment process, a new study has revealed.

Further, 88pc of employers said they believe candidates with disabilities should disclose this prior to the job offer.

The study was conducted on behalf of the Association for Higher Education Access & Disability (AHEAD) and it surveyed more than 250 private companies that have more than 20 employees on their behaviours and attitudes towards disability in the workforce.

It’s the first time survey of this scale was undertaken by AHEAD since 2008.

AHEAD CEO Dara Ryder said employers who consider candidates not disclosing they have a disability as a “breach of trust” should have more empathy.

“Without disclosure, it is difficult for employers to adequately support graduates with disabilities, but many graduates are reticent for a variety reasons and may have had negative experiences in the past,” he said.

"Employers who consider non-disclosure a breach of trust, should take time to consider the weight of this decision on an individual and empathise with their situation.

"It is concerning that so many consider non-disclosure a breach of trust, while not providing ample opportunities for disclosure during the recruitment process.”

Of the respondents, 83pc believe hiring people with disabilities is of benefit to the organisation and 86pc believe a workforce that represents the diversity of society allows it to better understand its customers’ needs.

Mr Ryder said it’s “striking” to see how “relatively narrow” employers' definitions of disability are, with 44pc of employers revealing they instinctively think of someone with a physical disability when they hear the term disability.

"The vast majority of people with disabilities actually have hidden disabilities, like mental health difficulties, autism and learning difficulties like dyslexia,” he added.

"This narrow definition puts people with hidden disabilities at a disadvantage in terms of having their disability recognised and accommodated by an employer.

"There is important work to be done in expanding employers’ understandings of the breadth of disabilities their employees or prospective employees have and what support they can offer.”

Mr Ryder said it’s welcome that 76pc of companies surveyed have a diversity and inclusion strategy, but that only 37pc of these same companies have targeted recruitment aimed at people with disabilities and only 24pc offer a specific employee resource group for people with disabilities.

"This suggests a disconnect between aspiration and action when it comes to actively recruiting and supporting people with disabilities once they are in the workplace,” he said.

"Diversity and inclusion policies are of little use if efforts aren’t made to actively encourage job applications from people with disabilities.”

The AHEAD CEO added that people with disabilities navigate and overcome barriers each and every day, which means they are natural-born problem solvers and would be an asset to a company.

"They are natural problem solvers and bring unique perspectives and skills to any workforce,” he said.

“These are qualities that should be in high demand. The business case for hiring people disabilities is borne out by these statistics.

"Companies across Ireland should be mindful of who and how they recruit, accordingly – it is in their interest.”



