43pc of Covid-19 patients in ICU are under 50 as 1,861 further Covid-19 cases confirmed today

There have been 1,861 more Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

Hospitalisations continue to increase as there are 249 coronavirus patients in hospital and 54 in ICU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic there has been a total of 5,074 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said currently 43pc of those in ICU with Covid-19 are less than 50 years of age

“The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital and ICU has continued to increase in recent weeks,” he said.

"At the moment, 43pc of patients with Covid-19 in ICU are aged less than 50 years of age. This is a stark reminder to all of us to continue to adhere to the public health guidance and to ensure to receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it offered.

"In the main, we have seen very high vaccination figures in our population, particularly in the over 60s cohort who were offered their vaccines first.

"Unfortunately, incidence of disease is increasing across all age groups. Covid-19 vaccines are ensuring that those who are fully vaccinated are protected from the severe illness and poor outcomes related to this disease.

“For every fully vaccinated confirmed case of Covid-19, we know that vaccines are preventing about four other cases.”

This comes as nearly 83pc of adults in Ireland are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

Brian MacCraith, chair of the High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination, said on Twitter today that 6.46 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 82.8pc of adults are fully vaccinated, while 90pc have received at least a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Some 75pc of the population aged over 12 are fully vaccinated.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid also confirmed today that Ireland received its biggest weekly delivery of vaccines, with more than 540,000 doses.

“This was hugely boosted by the first tranche of a total of 700,000 Romanian-reallocated vaccines. It’s key that we get to the smaller percentages of people now unvaccinated,” he said on Twitter.

Today we received our biggest weekly delivery of vaccines to this country of over 540,000 doses. This was hugely boosted by the first tranche of a total of 700,000 Romanian reallocated vaccines. It's key that we get to the smaller percentages of people now unvaccinated @HSELive pic.twitter.com/XCd3WczE7c — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 18, 2021