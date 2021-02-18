37 children under the age of 12 hospitalised with Covid over past fortnight

In total, 132 children under the age of five have been hospitalised with coronavirus. Stock image

THIRTY-SEVEN children under the age of 12 were hospitalised with Covid-19 in the last two weeks, new HSE figures show.

In the 0-4 age group, 19 children were hospitalised with the virus. In the 5-12 age group, 18 were hospitalised.

These figures related to the two-week period of February 2 until February 15. In this fortnight, there was a total of 579 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the 0-4 age group and 905 in the 5-12 year age group.

In the 13-18 year age group, there were 17 hospitalisations with 995 cases in total.

None of these were admitted to ICU, with the youngest patient admitted to ICU in the 25-34 years age group.

Photo: HSE / Facebook

Photo: HSE

This was the age group with the highest number of cases, with 2,074 confirmed throughout the country.

The age group with the largest hospitalisations was the 75-84 age group, with 213 hospitalisations and 558 cases in total.

In total, since the pandemic began, 132 children under the age of five and 130 children and teenagers from the age of five to 14 have been hospitalised with coronavirus.

The age group with the largest number of hospitalisations from Covid-19 since March 2020 is those over the age of 65, with 6,635 people admitted to hospital.

Speaking yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid said hospitalisations and ICU numbers have fallen below the peak of the first wave in 2020, but cautioned that “the downward slope out of this is proving to be much slower than we would all like”.

Mr Reid said the news was cause for “good hope”.

Yesterday, Ireland crossed the grim milestone of 4,000 Covid-19 related deaths.

There were 57 further coronavirus-related deaths and 650 new cases of the virus, the Department of Health confirmed.

Thirty-four of these deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, 1 in December and 1 in November.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 52-99 years.

Some 211,751 people have tested positive for the virus in total within the State.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said yesterday that one in three household contacts are now testing positive for Covid-19, which is due to the B117 UK variant, which now accounts for 90pc of all new cases.

“Although we have made great progress, the situation remains precarious,” he said.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.”

Online Editors