Some 343 people are languishing on trolleys waiting for a hospital bed - an increase of 22pc on the same day last year.

Some 343 people are languishing on trolleys waiting for a hospital bed - an increase of 22pc on the same day last year.

343 patients lying on hospital trolleys - up 22pc on same day last year

In figures released this morning by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), the hospitals with the highest numbers of patients in trolleys were University Hospital Limerick with 61, and Cork University Hospital with 45 patients.

Speaking two weeks ago, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, head of the INMO, said the "dehumanising" conditions endured by patients in A&E departments are in danger of getting worse next winter, doctors and nurses have warned.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Health Committee on July 11th last, unions expressed fears an extra 600 beds which are promised to cope with winter overcrowding will not be in place.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha said there were scores of patients on trolleys again yesterday despite the good weather. She said patients and nurses "face massive overcrowding in emergency departments, with a record high of 714 patients on trolleys one day this year".

Responding to Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly's claim that Irish nurses were well paid compared to other countries, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said: "Irish nursing wages simply aren't at the races when it comes to the international job market.

"Without a pay increase, the health service will not be able to maintain existing capacity, never mind the growth required for a growing and ageing population," she said.

Dr Peadar Gilligan, president of the Irish Medical Organisation and an emergency consultant, said extra beds are essential if the trolley crisis is to ease.

Online Editors