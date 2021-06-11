319 more Covid-19 cases confirmed as 10 less people in hospital since yesterday

A further 319 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health today.

There are now 60 patients with Covid-19 in hospital and 23 in intensive care units. This is 10 less patients than were in hospital yesterday.

There are still currently no figures available on the number of deaths from coronavirus due to the HSE cyber attack along with data breakdown by counties.

This comes as 11 Irish hospitals now have no patients with Covid-19, HSE chief Paul Reid said today.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Reid said there was further good news this morning.

“Eight adult hospitals now have zero Covid-19 inpatients (St James's, Naas, Tullamore, Sligo, Galway, Kilkenny, Mercy, Waterford). Also the three Children's Hospitals at Temple St, Crumlin & Tallaght. Great relief for patients, public and staff,” he said.