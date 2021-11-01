279 complaints were made about doctors to the medical watchdog last year

DOCTORS were the subject of 279 complaints to their medical watchdog last year.

The Medical Council, which regulates the profession, said complaints fell last year from a record 431 in 2019 .

Last year, many complaints related to one doctor. However, some were about two or more practitioners. In total, 311 doctors were the subject of complaint last year, the council’s annual report revealed.

One doctor was struck off, three had conditions attached to their registration and seven were advised, admonished or censured following inquiries.

Read More

The biggest cause of complaint was around communication. It generated 105 of the grievances reported to the regulator.

Others related to treatment of a patient, with 56 complaints concerning clinical investigations and examinations, 55 on diagnosis and 40 about follow-up care. Another 50 arose out of grievances around prescribing.

Three complaints arose out of criminal convictions and 12 complaints alleged dishonesty. Some 17 complaints were about treating patients with a lack of dignity and 10 alleged breach of confidentiality.

Doctors aged 56-64 years had 93 complaints, the highest of all the age groups.

There were nine complaints around a doctor’s medical disability, including five relating to alcohol use, two to drug abuse, one for mental or behavioural issues and one for physical illness.

The Medical Council restored 420 doctors to the medical register in 2020. This included medics returning home from abroad, coming out of retirement or returning to medical practice.

The regulator said it is worried about doctor burnout, bullying issues and retaining doctors to work in the Irish health service.

Medical Council chief executive Leo Kearns said: ”To see these doctors return gave the nation a huge boost during the darkest days of the early pandemic.”

There are now 24,720 doctors on the medical register – up from 23,555 in 2019, an increase of over 1,160 doctors.

Some 56pc of registered doctors were male while 44pc were female. However, for the first time 5pc more female than male doctors are in the 20-35 age group of the register.

Around 60pc of registered doctors received their primary medical qualification in Ireland; 15pc from another EU/EEA country; and 25pc from another country.

The report highlighted areas of concern for the Medical Council, including excessive working hours, workplace bullying, and doctor training numbers.

Mr Kearns said the “experience of this past year has once again reminded us that our health service is fundamentally dependent on the people who work in it. Quite simply, without these people there can be no health service, and without high quality staff there can be no high quality and safe healthcare for patients”.

He added: “Last December, we published the annual Medical Workforce Intelligence Report for 2019 and 2020, which highlighted many issues such as excessive working hours, resourcing issues, workplace bullying, consultant vacancies, doctor training numbers and the need for greater focus on doctor wellbeing.

“The data in the report described the continued trend of a growing number of doctors in the general division of the register and the loss of doctors from the health system due to lack of access to training, poor working conditions and natural retirement.”

He said of the doctors on the medical register that 85pc (17,926) reported being clinically active in Ireland. Of this group, just over 50pc were on the Specialist Division; 20pc reported to be NCHDs (junior doctors) not in training; close to 60pc self-reported to be working over 40 hours per week.

“The report highlights a number of issues of concern for the Medical Council such as doctor burnout, bullying issues and doctors working in excess of the European Working Time Directive.”

“Only a commitment to collective, coordinated and planned action across stakeholders will produce solutions.”

He said that a collaborative effort is required by all stakeholders in identifying effective solutions for tackling issues such as workforce retention and doctor wellbeing. It is estimated that around 700 posts for hospital consultants are unfilled due to lack of doctors.

Medical Council President, Dr Suzanne Crowe, said: “2020 was a year none of us will ever forget. As a doctor I am extremely proud and honoured to work alongside frontline workers across the health service during the greatest challenge we have ever faced.

“The Medical Council restored 420 doctors to the Medical Register in 2020 – doctors returning home from abroad, coming out of retirement or returning to medical practice. To see these doctors return to practise gave the nation a huge boost during the darkest days of the early pandemic.

“As we move to the next phase of the pandemic, we must look to the future, we must look out for our workforce and address the systemic issues impacting the medical workforce so we can truly protect patients, support our doctors and minimise the risk of adverse events.”