25,000 patients being notified of cancellations

The 25,000 patients who will have their appointments cancelled on Tuesday as nurses stage another 24-hour strike are being notified.

The 25,000 patients who will have their appointments cancelled on Tuesday as nurses stage another 24-hour strike are being notified.

The three children's hospitals in Dublin will cancel planned surgeries and outpatient clinics.

This will also apply on Thursday, another day of industrial action.

Some children with appointments before and after the days of action may also have their treatment postponed.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney confirmed yesterday that legal advice was being sought about imposing financial penalties on nurses who walked out of hospitals and health services in the row over pay.

Health officials warned if more strikes go ahead, the patients whose surgery and outpatient appointments are cancelled will face long delays before being rescheduled.

HSE official Bernard Gloster said it was wrong to describe the services for people as "routine" as the cancellations had significant impact on them.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) met with health officials yesterday to work on contingency plans for next week which will see them on strike on Tuesday and Thursday, affecting 50,000 people.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that the union remained available for talks.

It is expected some bid to resume negotiations will be made before Tuesday, although the Government has ruled out any pay increase and warned of knock-on claims.

Irish Independent