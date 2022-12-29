250 organ transplants occur in 2022 as 119 donors give ‘gift of a new life’

TWO hundred and fifty organ transplants took place in Ireland this year after 119 people donated vital organs, the HSE has revealed.

A total of 86 deceased and 33 living donors made 250 transplants possible in 2022, with kidneys being by far the most transplanted organ in Ireland this year.

The HSE’s Organ Donation Transplant Ireland Office (ODTI) confirmed that across the three national transplant centres, 163 kidney, 10 heart, 18 lung, 51 liver and eight pancreas transplants were completed. This includes kidney transplants from 33 living donors.

Dr Catherine Motherway, Clinical Lead, HSE Organ Donation and Transplant Ireland said organ donation has a “profound impact” on many lives.

“Behind each figure in this report are lives transformed by a transplant by virtue of the enormous generosity of families who, in the most difficult circumstances, honour their loved ones wishes by choosing to donate their organs.

“Each and every time we are humbled by the courage shown by our donor families. This time of year we all remember those we have lost. We hope that our donor families may find comfort and some consolation in knowing that their gift has saved and changed the lives of others.

“At the end of each year, those of us who work in organ donation and transplantation wish to acknowledge our donors, both living and deceased. They are the very essence of our transplant programmes. It is sometimes hard to convey how much we appreciate their gift,” Dr Motherway said.

Patrick Eustace received the gift of a new life 25 years ago as a child from an unknown donor and said the kidney he received allowed him to “live a totally normal life since”.

“My thoughts are always with the donor family who made such an altruistic decision in what must have been a very dark space for them. Organ donation can offer, either in the times of darkness or through the living donor program, a chance to beget new life to our friends, family, neighbours, and colleagues. It can offer a young girl or boy an opportunity at life that they might not otherwise have had.

“I would suggest that people have a conversation with their next of kin to ensure their immediate family are aware of their intentions regarding organ donation. It may seem like a difficult topic to broach with loved ones but it can give reassurance to their family members in the event of their untimely passing.”

Meanwhile Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, described organ donation as an “act of altruism”, often made at times of “great sadness and grief, which provides the recipients of donated organs with the gift of a new life”.

“As we look back on this year, we must remember that behind each of the 119 donations and 250 transplants that have taken place in 2022 are donors, recipients, and families whose lives have been changed forever.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to those families who have made the selfless decision to donate their loved ones’ organs, as well as the dedicated staff who make organ donation and transplantation possible.

“The hard work and professionalism of staff in Intensive Care Units, Transplant Centres, and in HSE’s Organ Donation and Transplant Ireland, is an integral part of ensuring that, whenever possible, the loss of one precious life can transform many others through organ donation”.

At any one time, around 500 people are waiting for a transplant and the publication of the Human Tissue Bill last month represents an important step forward in trying to save more lives by increasing the donor pool in Ireland, Minister Donnelly said.

“I would encourage families across the country to talk to your loved ones about organ donation and its role in saving lives. By having that conversation, you and your family members can make your wishes known,” Mr Donnelly said.