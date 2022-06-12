22pc of people tested for Covid-19 are positive as a ‘return to normal’ sees cases rise

Twenty-two percent of people tested for Covid-19 are positive as cases are rising, an immunology expert has said.

Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Dublin Kingston Mills, said the fact that people are “back to normal” has contributed to a rise in cases.

"The number of cases has risen here, but it’s not just in Ireland. In the UK, Portugal and Germany, there has been a rise in the past couple of weeks,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week.

"This is really on the back of the variants BA.4, BA.5, these are sub-variants of Omicron, which are distinct from the original Omicron, they have mutated further. They are more transmissible.”

Mr Mills also pointed to the fact that “people are now back to normal, and there's no social distancing, no mask-wearing.

“There is a lot of contact, a lot of hospitality, so all of that is contributing to the rising case numbers.”

He pointed out that the numbers in hospital are rising, so that does suggest that the case numbers are rising.

As of 8am, there were 397 people in hospital with Covid-19, this is an increase of 37 from yesterday’s statistics.

“The positivity rate of those that are tested has gone up from 16 to 22pc,” Professor Mills said.

"So 22pc of all people that are tested are turning out to be positive, and that’s an indication that we are getting an increase in the number of cases, as well as the number of hospitalisations.”

Omicron and its sub-variants largely infect the upper respiratory tract and they don’t go as much into the lung, unless somebody has an underlying lung condition

Prof Mills said that for a normal, healthy person this is “not a very serious disease,” but for people who are older, or people with underlying medical conditions or on some immunotherapy that might make their immune system suppressed, it is still a concern.

“And these are the ones that are vulnerable now. It's important that if they haven’t been vaccinated with a fourth dose, or have recently had Covid, they should get a booster vaccine."

Prof Mills said he knew of a lot of older people, and people with underlying health conditions who haven’t yet had Covid who are still worried about getting it, because they feel that they may end up in hospital if they do get it and that is a big concern.

"And that is the big worry in this with increasing case numbers, it is inevitable that some will end up in hospital.

“For the normal healthy person, it’s not a big deal getting this infection, in fact getting the infection now, especially if you’ve had the vaccine, three doses of the vaccine, will add to your immunity and probably prevent you from getting re-infected at this stage.

“But the trouble is, even getting infected with the original Omicron is not now having as much protection against reinfection with B.A4 and B.A5 and that’s the worry about this virus, it keeps changing and if it changes again, that will make it even more difficult for the vaccines to work. But the good news is the vaccines do prevent severe disease."

Prof Mills said that those who have had their vaccine doses are in a better place than those who have not been vaccinated.

“There is a lot of concern for those who are not vaccinated in the older age group or with underlying medical conditions.”