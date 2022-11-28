€1m in funding to improve healthcare for Travellers

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Missy Collins at the launch of the first National Traveller Health Action Plan. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Ringfenced funding of €1m will be guaranteed next year, with a further €300,000 for mental health services, to improve the poor health outcomes for Travellers.

The National Traveller Health Action Plan 2022-2027 was launched today by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The plan “acknowledges the severe health inequalities that Travellers experience, arising from the social determinants of health, and the obstacles they can face in accessing healthcare services”.

Travellers have a lower life expectancy than the general population, with a gap of up to 13 years, while Travellers aged between 34 and 54-years-old are three times as likely to have poor health or a disability, compared to the general population.

They also have higher suicide rates and during the worst of Covid-19 were more at risk of hospitalisation and ending up in intensive care.

Representing just over 1pc of the population, Travellers in Ireland experience persistent racism and discrimination resulting in poorer outcomes in terms of health, education, employment and accommodation.

In 2021, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) found that 65pc of Travellers reported experiencing discrimination, one of the highest reported rates within the six European countries it surveyed.

Mr Donnelly said: “I strongly endorse this action plan as it aligns with my department’s strategic priority to improve access to healthcare for socially excluded groups.

"It is a comprehensive public health response to the health needs of Travellers, that that sets out tailored and affirmative measures to prevent disease, promote health and prolong life, and are delivered in partnership with Travellers.

“In particular, I welcome the focus on the mental health needs of Travellers, which is in line with the prioritisation of Travellers in my department’s mental health policies.

“To address the needs of Traveller women who experience homelessness additional funding is being provided from the Women’s Health Action Plan.”

The plan includes health and social care interventions that will have the most impact on Traveller health, including mental healthcare and chronic disease diagnosis, early interventions and management.

The plan contains 45 actions, which include continuing to resource Primary Health Care for Traveller Projects and to reinstate and expand such projects in areas where they do not exist.

The plan also includes the consolidation of public health measures put in place to minimise the impact of Covid-19 and other communicable diseases on Travellers, including primary childhood immunisation programmes, control of outbreaks such as hepatitis A, and Covid-19 vaccinations.

It also includes supporting the resourcing peer-led initiatives focused on Traveller men’s health to improve mental health and wellbeing.