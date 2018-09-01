€1m a bed - HSE counts the high cost of new State hospitals

Irish hospitals have entered the era of the €1m bed.

Irish hospitals have entered the era of the €1m bed.

That's the eye-watering price tag for the cost for every bed in a new hospital.

The HSE said the outlay would cover the development of the hospital including wards and theatre.

It would also take in the A&E, intensive care unit and the other essentials that make up a modern high-tech facility.

Hospitals need up to 2,500 extra hospital beds over the next decade as overcrowding reaches critical levels.

Although new beds in an existing hospital are cheaper, there is expected to be greater reliance on modular or prefab buildings to relieve the trolley crisis.

The HSE estimates that it costs around €856 a day to run an existing hospital bed. This includes staffing, theatres, labs and cleaning costs.

Extra beds have been promised in hospitals this winter to avoid another record season of trolley gridlock. However, it is unclear how many will materialise.

The HSE said it was asked to submit a proposal in the order of 500 extra beds.

A spokeswoman said: "A submission of this order was made to the Department of Health and is currently under consideration,

"It is envisaged that these beds would be added on a phased basis and is the subject to the availability of capital and revenue funding."

It comes as the long-promised "patient hotel" - first announced by Independent TD Michael Lowry two years ago - is finally under construction.

The modular building is located on the site of South Tipperary General Hospital.

However, it will not be ready for some of the worst of the winter pressures and will not be completed until the end of December.

It will then have to be commissioned and kitted out while staff will also have to be in place to run it.

A spokeswoman said: "The name of the successful bidder is Healthcare Accommodation and Staffing Solutions Ltd (HASS).

"This is a consortium and Extraspace Solutions Ltd is the modular build provider.

"The contract is a five-year lease.

"At the end of the five-year lease period, the HSE will have the option to retain or remove.

"Construction of the modular unit is programmed for completion by end of December - subject to no planning or other delays."

She said recruitment of staff for the unit was under way.

"Multi-disciplinary teams will be recruited to include medical, nursing, health and social care professionals and support services. The 40-bed modular build will comprise of 2 x 20 single room wards, on two floors."

The construction of a new link corridor to the main hospital is also under way.

Other hospitals have also submitted proposals for similar modular units.

But the length of time involved in securing planning permission and meeting other requirement means patients may not see the benefit for a long time. Many staff fear this winter could see trolley numbers reach a new high.

Irish Independent