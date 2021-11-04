19 virus cases after three outbreaks linked to trips abroad

Outbreaks involving trips to trips to Malaga, Lisbon and Alicante led to 19 people being diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, it emerged yesterday.

The three travel-related outbreaks were among 128 clusters of infection reported last week, including five in schools involving 32 linked cases.

Four of these outbreaks were in a primary school and one was in a secondary school. They were traced back during the mid-term break.

There were six new nursing home outbreaks involving 15 cases, and six outbreaks in hospital resulting in 29 infections.

Workplaces had 18 outbreaks involving 58 people. Four outbreaks were traced to pubs, with 11 cases, and four to hotels, with 16 infections.

Private houses accounted for 43 outbreaks, while there were four in social gatherings and three among extended families.

Meanwhile, 40 women with Covid-19 who were either pregnant or less than six weeks after giving birth had to be admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) from the start of the pandemic to the end of last September.

Thirty five of the women were admitted since January and all but one patient, who had one Covid-19 jab, were unvaccinated. One woman spent two-and-a-half months in intensive care.

Half the women had to be put on the most invasive form of ventilation, indicating the severity of the disease.

Between March 2020 and the end of September, there were 1,884 admissions overall to ICU among confirmed cases of Covid-19, 64pc of whom were men and 36pc women.

Of these, seven were aged under 14, 19pc were aged 15 to 44 and 80pc were over 45.

The report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said 28 women were pregnant and 12 cases were reported to be less than six weeks after birth, with six unknown.

Most admissions to ICU in pregnant and post-partum women occurred since last January. Thirteen women had an underlying medical condition.