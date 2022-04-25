170 jobs announced for new specialist mental health centre in Co Meath

Dr Shade Olajubu, clinical director, Dr Ita Forde, director of services, Justice Minister Helen Mc Entee and Noel Dunne CEO Nua Healthcare at the launch of a new mental health services centre in Co Meath. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

170 new local and regional healthcare jobs are to be created at a new specialist centre in Co Meath which caters for people with mental health and neurodevelopment disorders.

Nua Healthcare Services, the largest private-sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland, has announced the roles for the new Tearmann House centre.

Construction is already underway on Tearmann House which is being developed on lands just outside Gormanston.

It is expected that the first phase of the development will be completed before the end of this year, and the remaining phases will be completed in the middle of 2023.

The new centre forms part of Nua Healthcare’s Mental Health Care Pathway (MHCP), which has been designed to cater for people with enduring mental health and complex needs.

Nua Healthcare said Tearmann House will be consultant-led, with care and treatment being provided by a core specialist multidisciplinary team with experience in intellectual disabilities and rehabilitation psychiatry.

It will also include roles in areas such as psychiatric nursing, clinical psychology, occupational therapy, pharmacology and social work.

The company said the new facility will treat people referred through Community Healthcare Organisations (CHO) who require specialist treatment in a “safe care setting”.

Speaking ahead of today’s announcement, Nua Healthcare CEO Noel Dunne said it is “committed to understanding and responding” to its customers’ wants and needs.

“It is our belief that these new services, which are ideally positioned from an accessibility perspective, will both support and complement the already established provision and that they will serve as a catalyst for new specialist capacity across the country and with it hope for the many individuals in need,” he said.

Justice Minister and Meath TD Helen McEntee said the facility is a “hugely welcome development”.

“It will be a crucial piece of infrastructure in the overall State mental health treatment sector and will provide excellent specialist care for persons with mental health or neurodevelopment disorders.”

